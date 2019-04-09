The Federated Women of Upper Napa Valley would like to thank everyone who attended our bingo fundraiser last week.
Your support of our community service club helps us provide scholarships for two graduating seniors at St. Helena High School, sponsor two sophomores to attend the EDGE Youth leadership Conference, support foster youth through the VOICES program, and many more civic projects.
A special thank you to Police Chief Tim Foley who expertly called the bingo numbers, Mayor Geoff Ellsworth for his attendance and support, Jose Gomez of Chokolatte for his donation of coffee for the evening, and the members of our Federated Women’s club, who provided the food and service to make this a most enjoyable evening.
Sue Clark, chairperson
Annette Smith, president
Federated Women of Upper Napa Valley