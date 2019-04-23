On behalf of the UpValley Village and its parent organization, Collabria Care, we would like to publicly acknowledge and thank the City of St. Helena’s staff and City Council for their support of this new program.
The UpValley Village’s mission is to help seniors stay in their homes and communities and live independently for as long as possible. With the city’s support of $6,000 the UpValley Village will be able to underwrite 10 community members, who cannot afford membership, with the support and services that we provide. This includes help with simple household chores and projects, connections to screened providers, transportation for those who cannot drive as well access to our educational, social and wellness opportunities. We would like to recognize our collaboration with Rianda House and the Up Valley Family Centers, which will connect us to individuals in need of our care.
The intent and hope of the UpValley Village is to fill a gap in care for seniors in the communities of north Napa County where it is much more difficult to age in place but where we value the opportunity to remain at home.
We are very grateful for the city’s recognition of this effort on behalf of St. Helena citizens. Thank you.
Celine Regalia, executive director
Collabria Care
Loraine Stuart
UpValley Village Advisory Council