Festa Italiana was a great success! I accomplished throwing a party at Lyman Park for St. Helena in honor of my grandparents who came to St. Helena in 1918. I recognized 70% of the people at the party. I saw many old friends with their caregivers talking to St. Helenans they hadn't seen in years. That was a huge treat for me.
We ate 75 large pizzas, 300 stuffed mushrooms, tri-tip, chicken wings, sausage (enough for 1,000 pieces), 300 cannolis, 300 biscottis, assorted food plates and a barbecued 140-pound pig. We also consumed lots of wine from our Italian-owned wineries and a large keg of Peroni beer.
I want to thank all the Italian wineries and winemakers who donated and poured the fruits of their labor, including:
Charter Oak Cellars, Tony Biagi, Coppola, Larkmead, Navone, Nichelini, Paoletti Estates, Pestoni, Quaglia, S.R. Tonella, Salvestrin, Trinchero, V. Sattui, Castello di Amorosa, Varozza, Wm. Harrison, Ballentine, Tom Rinaldi, William Cole, Heibel Ranch Vineyards, Lake Street Cellars, Tedeschi and Vermeil.
And, to the Italian-owned wineries that were asked but didn't show up: You missed a great party.
I also want to thank the volunteers that helped. I apologize if I missed anyone:
Gary Menegon, Lynn and Lawrence Murphy, William Murphy, Claudia Gambill, Ellie Micheli, Jason Micheli, Amanda Micheli, Sean Thomas, Independent Order of Odd Fellows, Toni Weems, Rod Weems, Mary Lee Pina, Dan Pina, Randy Chase, Bernadette Chase, Tom Amato, Tony Montelli, Denise Nichelini, St. Helena High School Interact Club, Helen Nelson, Bruce Nelson, Sons and Daughters of Italy in America, St. Helena Historical Society, St. Helena Rotary, St. Helena Kiwanis, Steve Herdell, Mike Griffin, Pam Griffin, Mike Quaglia, Marilyn Coy, Nick Coy, Anna Beard, Elaine Montaine-Watson, Gina and Ed Lewis, Ken Bartelt, Mary Sue Frediani and Roberta Oswald.
A big thanks also to our donors. I apologize if I missed anyone:
Dick Grace, Petite Abruzzini, Cameo Cinema, Mariam Hansen, Mayacamas Tribe #97, Lois Battuello, Gary Menegon, Sorensen Catering, Sattui Catering, Napa Valley Olive Oil, Ray Particelli, Soroptimist International of St. Helena (Noon Club), Independent Order of Odd Fellows, St. Helena Recreation Department, St. Helena Chamber of Commerce, Delio Cuneo, La Prima Pizza, Pizzeria Tra Vigne, That Pizza Place, St. Helena High School Culinary Department, Safeway, Sunshine Foods, Herdell Printing, Craig Bond, Bob Torres, Upper Valley Disposal, Phil Murphy, Sons and Daughters of Italy in America, Govino, Janeen Di Renzo, Golden Gate Meat, Roberta Menegon and Oak Avenue Catering.
And finally, a big thanks to our musicians:
Kay Patterson, Tony Mustara, Steve Albini, Katie Hopgood-Sculatti and the Saint Helena Community Band.
If anyone wants to help with next year's party, please contact me at anthonymmicheli@yahoo.com. The party will be the first Saturday of October 2020 followed by a ravioli dinner on the second Saturday. There will also be an Italian movie at the Cameo Cinema on the last Monday of October.
"See you next year, God willing."
Anthony Micheli
St. Helena