Please join me in thanking three of our original St. Helena Street Piano “Buddies” for their enduring support over the three years that our Street Piano has been operational:
* Terry Miller “The Piano Doctor” for his help in locating pianos and his special skills used to tune them for us.
* Dave Lider who has helped me move the various street pianos onto the plaza every spring – and back into my garage every fall.
* Francisco Ortiz for helping us keep the piano covered all night – and making it ready to play in the morning.
Bill Ryan
St. Helena