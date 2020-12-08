Thanks for letting me serve

I had a lot of fun — it was great to represent the people of our lovely rural town. Perhaps due to my finance and consulting background, and the fact that I’m a software developer and entrepreneurial, I like to think about problems systematically to help generate options. Clearly I was a kid in a candy store here.

I want to thank council for giving the opportunity, thank city staff who were unbelievably supportive. You guys are great, and I want to thank Tracy Sweeney who started me on this path by putting me up to join the planning commission four years ago.

I also want to thank the residents who participate in our government. This is your town, this is your government, we represent you — and also by far most of the tax dollars that support the town government come from you. These are your decisions. Thank you for paying attention and letting us serve you.

Finally, I didn’t just do this because it’s fun and interesting, I also did it because in a certain way I’m called to serve. My dad was a minister, his father was a minister, I have ministers in my family from hundreds of years ago in Sweden. Now, I’m personally not a religious person, but clearly I’m called.