Thanks for letting me serve

I had a lot of fun — it was great to represent the people of our lovely rural town. Perhaps due to my finance and consulting background, and the fact that I’m a software developer and entrepreneurial, I like to think about problems systematically to help generate options. Clearly I was a kid in a candy store here.
I want to thank council for giving the opportunity, thank city staff who were unbelievably supportive. You guys are great, and I want to thank Tracy Sweeney who started me on this path by putting me up to join the planning commission four years ago.
I also want to thank the residents who participate in our government. This is your town, this is your government, we represent you — and also by far most of the tax dollars that support the town government come from you. These are your decisions. Thank you for paying attention and letting us serve you.
Finally, I didn’t just do this because it’s fun and interesting, I also did it because in a certain way I’m called to serve. My dad was a minister, his father was a minister, I have ministers in my family from hundreds of years ago in Sweden. Now, I’m personally not a religious person, but clearly I’m called.
When I was growing up we were always looking after the poor, the indigent, the runaways. We gave one of our cars to a Vietnamese immigrant family our church sponsored, my dad rescued hippy girls in the mountains to ship them back home to their parents, but I think my most positive memory of my father was how he would take the church van and scoop up older folks, the infirm, the shut-at-homes, those with disabilities, those without funds. Anyway he’d gather up all these people and then take them to the high school gym, there to see my sister’s girls varsity basketball games. He created community among folks that couldn’t create community themselves.
Actually, I think that’s all of our calling — to create community. He was an amazing man. He was also a big bike rider, and he died almost 28 years ago at age 59, my age, of cancer. So I would like to dedicate my four years of service to this town to the memory of my father, Don Knudsen. Thank you.
David Knudsen
St. Helena
