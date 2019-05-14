A thousand thanks for everyone’s enormous support and participation in this year’s Rally4Rianda Community Rally & Classic Car Show on April 28. It was a smash hit because of a long list of volunteers, personal efforts, generous contributions and community involvement.
Everyone needs help at times, and we could not have made this such a success without the help of the amazing city and staff, first by letting us use Lyman Park, the assistance with parking barricades, and their huge efforts to make the park sparkle. The park was picture-perfect thanks to all their efforts, ideal weather, blooming dogwoods, and beautiful geraniums donated by Central Valley.
A special thanks to the St. Helena Star for their contribution of getting the word out and all the wonderful shared photos of the event.
It is also important to acknowledge all the individuals who brought and showed their fabulous classic cars and vintage trucks that sparked countless conversations and walks down memory lane. Mayors Geoff Ellsworth and Chris Canning did us proud as they started the event rolling. Mayor Ellsworth rallied big time as a tireless artist who painted over 50 portraits which contributed monies and great fun. Mad Fritz’s beer and local wine donations kept everyone happy especially when paired with our delicious lunch from Sorensen Catering made sweeter thanks to Umpqua Bank’s ice cream truck and Model Bakery’s famous cookies.
We were so lucky to have Saint Helena Community Band participate once again. And a special shout out to Jake Scheideman from the St. Helena Cyclery for introducing his new electric bikes.
Of course, behind any successful fundraising event is a team of can-do volunteers. Huge thanks to our wonderful team of 38 volunteers from groups like St. Helena Kiwanis, Rotary’s Interact Club and our own Rianda House super stars.
What a generous, memorable and fun kick-off event! A perfect way to jumpstart our annual month-long fund drive during May. All made possible thanks to our very generous sponsors who fueled the event and to our amazing Match Challenge Team who created the $50,000 Match Challenge to inspire contributors to double their impact.
Thank you to all who have already donated to support Rianda House no-cost enrichment and wellness programs for UpValley older adults. If you haven’t had a chance to donate, please do and keep our donation meter rising! For details and to view event photos, visit us at riandahouse.org and follow the Rally4Rianda logo.
Susan Kenward, event chair & board member
Peter Working, car wrangler & board chairman
Julie Spencer, executive director