As we head into summer, I want to especially thank the Trinchero Family and Dede Wilsey, along with all of you who donate throughout the year to the Friends of the Cameo.
This year was our 10th Annual Family Film Festival and it exceeded my wildest imagination. More than 1,000 families enjoyed films, workshops, and meeting four-legged special guests. I know it brought smiles to everyone’s faces.
Special thanks to Safari West and Vanessa Von Hessett who made a live safari at the Cameo possible.
It takes a village to make these dreams come true. Thank you everyone for your continued support and patronage.
Cathy Buck, proprietor
Cameo Cinema