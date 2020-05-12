Thanks for staying St. Helena Strong during COVID-19

Last week I offered a special thank you to our local schools, students, and parents for the incredible efforts they have made in keeping our community stable and safe as we continue working through this Coronavirus situation.
This week I want to take a moment to thank our faith-based organizations, our churches, who bring so much cohesion by keeping their congregations together and connected, who've embraced remote technology. They have been incredible partners here. And I want to say thank you.
I want to thank our Chamber of Commerce for stepping up in incredible ways, our small businesses who've hung in there, and are getting back in gear for re-opening.
I want to thank our non-profits like Rianda House, Upvalley Family Center, the Boys and Girls Club, for all they have done throughout this COVID-19 situation, again, providing remarkable stability in our community through what has been a time of uncertainty.
I want to thank our local newspapers, the St. Helena Star, the Napa Valley Register, for keeping us informed and updated.
We've done a good job, we've flattened the curve, we've kept the numbers down, but we are not all the way through this yet.
As we move forward into recovery phases we need to do so cautiously, calmly and with patience, but together we will get there.
Yes there's been a financial impact, yes we face challenges, but we can get through this together.
And once again I want to thank the young people of our town, the kids, the school age people, our young adults in high school, all who were asked to make real sacrifices to keep our town safe. Thank you, a lot was asked of you and you responded and the City and community have a deep gratitude.
All 5 Napa County mayors and city managers continue to meet three times weekly with our Board of Supervisors chairperson, Diane Dillon, the County Health director and the County CEO as well as representatives from the offices of Congressman Thompson, State Senator Dodd, and Assemblywoman Aguiar-Curry.
I want to continue to urge folks to donate to the Napa Valley Community Foundation at napavalleycf.org, they distribute funds back to where the need is greatest in the community and keeps local funds circulating in our community to supplement State and Federal assistance.
Let's keep together, let's keep positive, let's keep communicating with each other.
Let's keep Strong, St. Helena Strong.
The City of St. Helena website and the Napa County website continue to be excellent resources during these recovery phases at cityofsthelena.org and readynapacounty.org.
Geoff Ellsworth is the mayor of St. Helena.
