Thanks for staying St. Helena Strong during COVID-19

Last week I offered a special thank you to our local schools, students, and parents for the incredible efforts they have made in keeping our community stable and safe as we continue working through this Coronavirus situation.

This week I want to take a moment to thank our faith-based organizations, our churches, who bring so much cohesion by keeping their congregations together and connected, who've embraced remote technology. They have been incredible partners here. And I want to say thank you.

I want to thank our Chamber of Commerce for stepping up in incredible ways, our small businesses who've hung in there, and are getting back in gear for re-opening.

I want to thank our non-profits like Rianda House, Upvalley Family Center, the Boys and Girls Club, for all they have done throughout this COVID-19 situation, again, providing remarkable stability in our community through what has been a time of uncertainty.

I want to thank our local newspapers, the St. Helena Star, the Napa Valley Register, for keeping us informed and updated.

We've done a good job, we've flattened the curve, we've kept the numbers down, but we are not all the way through this yet.