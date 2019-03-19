Many thanks to all of you who supported the St. Helena Historical Society’s 3rd annual “History Becomes Art” fundraiser at Brasswood on March 9. And thank you to Jesse Duarte and the Star for the great story on the front page ("'History Becomes Art' raises $76,000," March 14).
The success of the event goes to the people who bought tickets, the sponsors, and the bidders as well as the very generous donations of art, wine, and vacations packages, for the live auction and the many local business people who donated items for the silent auction.
I want to extend a special thank you to all of you who also supported our "fund-a-need" appeal.
Our need: The St. Helena Historical Society has over 4,000 photographs, artifacts and collectibles. We have no place to show or share any of this wonderful collection. The funds raised in our auctions are specifically designated to help us find a home. St. Helena needs a heritage center, a place where school children, locals, tourists and scholars can come to experience our past and appreciate the present.
A heritage center in one of the city’s existing buildings such as the old Carnegie Library would be a great first step. Ultimately we envision being a major attraction heritage center on the Adams Street property or some other central location in St. Helena.
Thank you again for your help with this effort to share our rich and interesting history.
Sue Clark, President
St. Helena Historical Society