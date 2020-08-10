Thanks for telling the story of Scout Hall

The members of Boy Scout Troop One, St. Helena, very much appreciate the work of local historian Mariam Hansen in documenting the history of Scout Hall ( "From olive oil to scouting," July 30 ). It serves as fine testimony to both the voluntary nature of Scouting and the important role of local journalism in preserving our times.

Much has been said of the threat to traditional journalism presented by more modern means, including the loss of advertising and local subscribers. This may not seem so challenging to our daily doings, but to the dedicated historian of the future? A lack of local record could spell an impasse. Mariam Hansen has made great use of the Star archives to bring back many old St. Helena stories to life, including those great pictures of our building being renovated in 1982. Many of the volunteers shown at work erecting doors and walls may still be around and have further tales to tell; as could countless former local Scouts, all who welcomed Scout Hall a fine home base, filling the place with Scout Spirit for the last 84 years. They still would, were it not for COVID-19.