Thanks for telling the story of Scout Hall

The members of Boy Scout Troop One, St. Helena, very much appreciate the work of local historian Mariam Hansen in documenting the history of Scout Hall ("From olive oil to scouting," July 30). It serves as fine testimony to both the voluntary nature of Scouting and the important role of local journalism in preserving our times.
Much has been said of the threat to traditional journalism presented by more modern means, including the loss of advertising and local subscribers. This may not seem so challenging to our daily doings, but to the dedicated historian of the future? A lack of local record could spell an impasse. Mariam Hansen has made great use of the Star archives to bring back many old St. Helena stories to life, including those great pictures of our building being renovated in 1982. Many of the volunteers shown at work erecting doors and walls may still be around and have further tales to tell; as could countless former local Scouts, all who welcomed Scout Hall a fine home base, filling the place with Scout Spirit for the last 84 years. They still would, were it not for COVID-19.
As Troop One now celebrates its 100th year, we wish to acknowledge the Star for its reportage of our activities over the years, and for the many community contributions and well-wishes that have made our program outstanding. From our beginnings, in 1920, at Grace Episcopal Church, to the generous donation of Scout Hall by Nellie Smith, in 1936, to the renovation led by City Councilman Gregory Hunter, in 1982: all have led to the building as we know and enjoy it today.
And we extend our gratitude to current times: to St. Helena Rotary (our current sponsor) and to the City of St. Helena for its continued support into the future. These days (odd as they are) will also become history someday, whether told in exaggerated tales around the campfire, or hopefully, the continued record of a local press. Who can say where our times are going? But an investment in Scouting is a solid bet on a positive future. It always was, even if the average Scout will swear his were the best of times in that storied building. If those walls could only talk …
Jon Dodge
Assistant Scoutmaster
St. Helena Troop One
