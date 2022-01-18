Thanks from Smiths Pharmacy

A few weeks ago the Chamber of Commerce delivered news that we had been voted "Business of the Year 2021."

Jeff and I want to thank all of those that took the time to "show the love" with their votes. It is quite an honor to receive such an accolade and an affirmation of confidence from the community. The flowers were handed to Jeff and I by the Chamber, but we want to "share our love" with the people who are the very foundation of Smiths St. Helena Pharmacy.

Nellie — the grand dame of 34 years, dependable as the sun and the moon

Patty — counts the pills, and we count on you every day, a "piller" of the community

Elvia — manages the gang, you are "the Glue," your laugh makes our day light

Alma — 15 years of outstanding efforts, could run the store if she wanted, and she will tell you that

Dulce — we are proud of you, stay your course

Gris — feeds us and always ready with a smile, great merchandiser

Dahlia — our next generation in training, keep up the good work!

Kathya and Brenda — quick learners, hard workers, we are so lucky to have you

Of course our pharmacists Gale, Lori, Michael, Claudia and Mark — we couldn't do it without you!

Thank you for your professionalism, each one of you.

Thank you, St. Helena.

Jeff and Debbie Hansen

Smiths St. Helena Pharmacy