In a wonderful show of support for the migrant farmworkers who live and work in Napa Valley, nearly 150 golfers and many others from the community came together on May 3 for the 21st Annual Cinco de Mayo Golf Classic. We could not be more grateful to the underwriters, sponsors, supporters and volunteers whose generosity and participation in the Golf Classic helps provide clean, safe living conditions for the migrant farmworkers who live and work to make Napa Valley such a special place.
We offer a special thank you to The Peter A. & Vernice H. Gasser Foundation for its continued generous support in 2019, including a significant program grant for vital repairs at our farmworker housing centers.
In addition, we’d like to recognize:
2019 St. Andrews Underwriters ($10,000+) – Mechanics Bank, Silicon Valley Bank
2019 Augusta National Major Underwriters ($5,000+): Copper Cane Wines & Provisions, Rombauer Vineyards, Silverado Resort & Spa
2019 Pebble Beach Underwriters ($2,500+): Allied Propane, American AgCredit, Buehler Vineyards, Cakebread Cellars, Garvey Family Vineyards, Viader Vineyards & Winery
2019 Double Eagles ($2,000+): Beckstoffer Vineyards, CA Farm Labor Contractors Association, Flora Springs Winery, Frank Family Vineyards, Garvey Vineyard Management, Graystone Consulting Group, Laura Michael Wines, Napa Valley Vintners, Regusci Vineyard Management, Rios Farming Company, Top It Off Bottling
2019 Eagles & Sponsors ($1,000+): Victoria Bradshaw, Burgess Cellars, Cortina Vineyard Management, Honig Vineyard & Winery, Ronnie Lott, Miner Family Winery, Rabobank, Bill & Linda Trainor
2019 Supporting Organizations: A&J Vineyard Supply, Alkar Human Resources, Alpha Omega Winery, Arrangement Salon, Artesa Vineyards & Winery, Baldacci Family Estate Vineyards, Barnett Vineyards, Bell Products, Bonanza/Caymus Vineyards, Brittany L. Goss, D.O., Inc., Calistoga Hot Springs, Cameo Cinema, Castello di Amarosa, Cocina Severiano, Corison Winery, Cuvaison Estate Wines, Diamond Creek Vineyards/Boots Brounstein, Domaine Carneros, Elizabeth Spencer Winery, Fred Miller, George Fontes, Ghost Block Estate Wines, Gibbs Napa Valley, Gott’s Roadside, Health Spa Napa Valley, Heitz Cellar, James & Christine Lies, Jerry Smith/Green Valley Tractor, Joey’s Bakery, John & Carry Thacher, Johnny’s Restaurant & Bar, Jones Family Vineyards, Judd’s Hill Winery, Ladera Vineyards, Laird Family Estate, Lawler’s Liquors, Louis M. Martini, Lucas Eastwood/Eastwood Development, Mahoney Family Vineyards, Maldonado Vineyards, Markham Vineyards, Mi Sueno Winery, Michael Mondavi Family Estate, Michael Wolf Vineyard Services, Mustards Grill, Napa Soap Company, Napa-Vallejo Flea Market, Pan American Insurance Services, Peju Province Winery, Pestoni Family Estate Winery, Platypus Tours, Pride Mountain Vineyards, R+D Kitchen, RBO & Co. Investment Management, Robert Foley Vineyards, Rocca Family Vineyards, Rutherford Wine Company, Schramsberg & Davies Vineyards, Scoma’s Restaurant, Shafer Vineyards, Snowden Vineyards, Sportago, Spottswoode Estate Vineyard & Winery, Staglin Family Vineyard, Stamp Associates Viticulture, Inc., Stephen & Sue Parry, Teixeira & Sons, LLC, Trinchero Family Estates, Twin Pine Casino & Hotel, United Way California Capital Region, Van Winden’s Garden Center, Volker Eisele Family Estate, Weller Partners, LLP, Whitehall Lane Winery & Vineyards, Wight Vineyard Management, ZD Wines, Zumwalt Ford.
Please join us as a player, volunteer, underwriter or sponsor at the 22nd Annual Cinco de Mayo Golf Classic to be held on Friday, May 1, 2020. It is sure to be a wonderful time!
Pat Garvey and the Cinco de Mayo Golf Classic Committee