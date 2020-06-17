Thanks from the St. Helena High School Class of 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

On behalf of the graduating class of 2020, and our families, we would like to thank the members of our community who helped to creatively celebrate our graduation.

Thank you to Principal Scinto and Vice Principal Fetters for personally delivering yard signs to each student’s home, and for organizing and implementing a wonderful modified graduation ceremony. Thank you to the quilting group that custom-made Saints masks for graduation. And many thanks to Steves Hardware for helping to distribute yard signs to the community.

Thank you to SHHS School Board Student Rep Joe Brawdy and the St. Helena Chamber of Commerce for coordinating “Paint the Town Red” to celebrate our Saints.

Thank you to Monica Bautista and Martha Medrano for organizing the “SHHS Adopt a Senior” program, and a big note of appreciation to everyone who adopted a senior. It was amazing to be celebrated by old and new friends. Our community is so generous!

We are very thankful to Sandra Coltrin and Bella Bakery for creating delicious and adorable graduation cookies as a gift to the seniors.