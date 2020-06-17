Thanks from the St. Helena High School Class of 2020

On behalf of the graduating class of 2020, and our families, we would like to thank the members of our community who helped to creatively celebrate our graduation.
Thank you to Principal Scinto and Vice Principal Fetters for personally delivering yard signs to each student’s home, and for organizing and implementing a wonderful modified graduation ceremony. Thank you to the quilting group that custom-made Saints masks for graduation. And many thanks to Steves Hardware for helping to distribute yard signs to the community.
Thank you to SHHS School Board Student Rep Joe Brawdy and the St. Helena Chamber of Commerce for coordinating “Paint the Town Red” to celebrate our Saints.
Thank you to Monica Bautista and Martha Medrano for organizing the “SHHS Adopt a Senior” program, and a big note of appreciation to everyone who adopted a senior. It was amazing to be celebrated by old and new friends. Our community is so generous!
We are very thankful to Sandra Coltrin and Bella Bakery for creating delicious and adorable graduation cookies as a gift to the seniors.
Thank you to the amazing group of community members that created and installed the beautiful senior class photo collage on the Vasconi’s brick wall. We would like to thank Hap and Patty Vasconi for generously donating the space. Thank you to Frank Saldivar/Team Built Construction for creating the structure and Matt, Mark, Austin and Christian Cia/Ogletree, Inc. for installing the piece. And thank you to Susan Duryea, Missy and Olivia Gott, Sandra Coltrin, and Jessica Crump for donating their time to the project.
A huge thank you to the entire St. Helena Community for supporting SHHS Graduating Class of 2020, and showing up to celebrate our class during our graduation bike parade.
Thank you to Lisa Pelosi for getting the word out, Olivia Gott for her great graphics, Catherine Durand for her support, Kristen and Sean Knight, Jake Scheideman/St. Helena Cyclery, Eduardo Gutierrez/NVS Sounds mobile DJ Service, and everyone who volunteered to drive and help on the parade route. And above all, thank you to the community for coming out to cheer us on. You made our graduation more than we dreamed it could possibly be.
Thank you to Martha Medrano for her role in communications and translation through all of these amazing projects.
Thank you to Zac Parr/Gutenberg Printing for working on tight schedules to produce the yard signs and the prints for the photo wall.
Finally, a huge thank you to Karen Jensen and Kim Wedlake, with the SHHS Parent Group for helping to create, organize and fund many of these celebrations.
We will never forget how our community came together to celebrate us and make us actually feel like we had just graduated from high school! Thank you all!
Lots of Love,
SHHS Class of 2020
