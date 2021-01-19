Thanks Maria Stel for service to St. Helena Public Library

Maria Stel, founding executive director of Friends & Foundation, St. Helena Public Library, has retired after seven years guiding the organization’s mission of advocacy and fundraising on behalf of our library. Last week, the city council honored Maria with a proclamation celebrating her contribution to the community.

The recognition is well earned. As a former board member, I had the pleasure and privilege to work closely with Maria for most of her tenure. She was a skilled administrator, an excellent communicator, and a thoughtful, hard-working leader who made good decisions and got things done. She believed in the value of her work.

After the merger of the Saint Helena Library Foundation and Friends of the Library in 2013, Maria was brought in to direct the creation of a new, professionally-managed and effective non-profit. Her leadership in establishing F & F’s annual fundraiser, Bookmark Napa Valley, which debuted in 2016, was critical to our success.

Maria’s management style was collaborative, and almost every board decision we took was unanimous. It’s not often one can say board meetings are pleasant, but ours were. Maria was persuasive, because she’s smart and detail-oriented and always had the facts. She was confident in her recommendations, but she was realistic, too.