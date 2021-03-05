Thanks to St, Helena from your postal carrier

I just recently retired from the U. S. Postal Service, where I served as a letter carrier for the past 22 years. I would like to thank and express my heartfelt gratitude to the St. Helena Post Office, my co-workers, and, especially, all of my customers on City Route 4. The outpouring of kindness, thoughtfulness, words of praise, and best wishes overwhelmed me during the last few days of employment here. I am still in awe.

I was so fortunate in 2005 to have been able to transfer from another area to work in such a wonderful and friendly environment that is St. Helena. Even though I am not a resident here, all of you have made me feel a part of this great community.

I plan to visit here often and look forward to enjoying the beauty, charm, and uniqueness of this lovely town.

To all of you: Stay safe and healthy.

Elizabeth Dostal

Retired postal carrier

CHECK OUT THE WEEK IN CARTOONS