Thanks to the UpValley Family Centers

Many for their excellent support for our community. This letter addresses but one aspect of their work: The Holiday Assistance Program (HAP). To specifically name but a few of the Centers’ leaders: Jenny Ocón, Executive Director; Joleen Cantera, Economic Success Manager; Indira Lopez-Jones, Program Director—thank you.

In past years, St. Vincent de Paul Ministry of the St. Helena Catholic Church was the lead organizer of this event; this year that responsibility successfully transferred to the Family Centers. St. Vincent de Paul continued to help with fundraising, the purchase and organization of the gift cards, and the distribution of food and gifts on Dec. 19.

Thanks also to the numerous individuals and groups in our community who generously contributed money, gift cards, toys, communication and logistical skills, and assistance with the distribution. Other partners include Cal Mart, Napa Food Bank, St. Helena Fire and Police departments, Salvation Army, Toys for Tots, and St. Helena Montessori School. Our apologies if we missed anyone.