As the campaign for “Vote Yes on Measure F” intensifies, we want to be sure to thank those who are supporting and endorsing Yes on Measure F.
We are grateful to our Mayor Ellsworth, Vice-Mayor Dohring and City Council members Koberstein, Chouteau and Knudsen, Congressman Mike Thompson, Assemblyman Bill Dodd and County Supervisor Diane Dillon. We thank elected officials not from other cities including Mayor Chris Canning of Calistoga, Jeffrey Durham and Margie Mohler of Yountville Town Council, Gary Kraus, Calistoga City Council, Scott Sedgley, Napa City Council, and former Mayor of St. Helena Lowell Smith. I wanted to list all of our endorsers but the Star defined that as an ad and wouldn’t print it so I will just say thank you to the 108 people not in office who have endorsed us. I also want to thank the volunteers from St. Helena who will be canvassing neighborhoods in the next week. It is so nice to work as a community and not have to pay someone to carry the message.
Please come to our community meeting May 16, 5:30 p.m. at the Native Sons Hall. All are welcome. Refreshments will be served.
Please vote. Please vote Yes on Measure F.
Pat Dell
St. Helena