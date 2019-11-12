Thank you St. Helena! To all of our old and new friends who generously donated to our Purses of Hope project and a special thanks to Lolo’s Consignment and Dr. Quirici for their generous contribution.
The Federated Women of Upper Napa Valley are so appreciative for all of the many donations of purses, toiletries, snuggly hats, scarves, gloves, socks, gift cards and much more! The thoughtfulness of the community was warm and amazing in the response to our call for Purses of Hope.
One hundred and fourteen purses will be filled and distributed to ladies in need of support throughout Napa Valley through agencies such as UpValley Family Centers, VOICES, and NEWS. It truly does take a village to “Pay it forward” in such a grand style at this Thanksgiving season. The Federated Women of Upper Napa Valley are honored to be a part of this caring and generous community!
You have free articles remaining.
Annette Smith – President of Federated Women of Upper Napa Valley
Donna Kelley – Chairperson of Reading Is Fun