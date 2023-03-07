We moved to St. Helena in 1999, when I assumed the newly created position of executive director of what was then the De La Salle Institute Foundation. De La Salle Institute serves as District of San Francisco headquarters for a Catholic religious order of men known as the Christian Brothers. The Brothers are based at Mont La Salle, overlooking the Napa Valley from Mount Veeder.

The DLSI president at the time, Brother David Brennan, paid a surprise visit to Saint Mary’s College offering me the position. I said I had zero experience in fundraising; however, he responded, “True, but after 27 years at the college, you can tell our story.”

Knowing what I didn’t know, I immediately enrolled at The Center on Philanthropy at Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis. A center professor said the most important fundraising elements include: “People knowing who you are; understanding what you do; trusting you need their support; and believing they can make a difference in advancing your mission.” Without these, even the worthiest organization will struggle.

I quickly learned the Christian Brothers were coming up short in each area, despite more than a century in Napa Valley.

Many people believed the “Christian Brothers” was another corporation like Beringer, Gallo or the Mondavi brothers. Some thought Brother Timothy was a marketing creation, like the 1960s “little old winemaker,” rather than one of the pioneers who put Napa Valley wines on the map.

Despite having schools in 80 countries, many locals didn’t even know Napa’s Justin-Siena High School was a Christian Brothers venture with the Dominican Sisters of San Rafael.

As for needing philanthropic support? Christian Brothers winery had sold under some pressure in 1989. So, no need for charitable contributions!

Today, the DLSI Foundation is the Lasallian Education Fund, which continues to support the work the Brothers and their partners undertake in education.

More important than the work the institute does is the lifelong influence individual Christian Brothers have had on students and others who benefit from their dedicated service.

Recently, Brother Camillus (Camilo) Chavez retired from Saint Mary’s to Mont La Salle after 48 years serving students, faculty, staff, alumni and others.

A Los Angeles native, Camilo was a beloved Saint Mary’s presence. A stroll across campus took unexpectedly long, because it seemed every student wanted one of his cherished fist bumps. A former high school teacher and counselor, Camilo returned to obtain a doctorate in psychology. Over the years, I was among those who visited his room for words of encouragement and challenges to “take it easy,” especially on ourselves.

Camilo is legendary for teaching the power of meditation to produce more peaceful and gentler lives. With his strong faith as background, he taught meditation to generations of students, many of whom were initially skeptical, but were won over by his serenity and sense of humor.

Several years ago, Camilo called saying some faculty members wanted to interview him about his time at Saint Mary’s. In his typical humble and unassuming manner, he said he wasn’t sure he had made a difference. While tempted to respond with a litany of all he had done, I thought it better for him to hear the voices of students who had basked in the light of his presence. The following is a small sample of the responses:

José Varela, chief public defender of Marin County: “He taught me to live a life in service to others. But he also taught me to meditate, one of the greatest gifts anyone shared with me.”

Frank Knight, Moreau Catholic High School basketball coach: “He always had kind words and genuinely cared about what was going on in my life (outside of basketball and school). He made me feel I was worth more than I had thought and was told. He gave life to other people ... a perfect example of Lasallian love!”

Nance Tovar, co-founder of the Northern Lights School in Oakland: “Brother Camillus was and is my mentor, friend, teacher and most importantly my spiritual guide. He was Saint Mary’s to me. Through his example I went on to become an educator and opened a pre-K-8 school with three other SMC women. Brother was our first board member.”

Recently, Camilo’s former students returned with some staff colleagues to help pack his office for the move to Mont La Salle. Every day they call, text, email and visit to check on him. As a “Brothers Boy” himself, Camilo exemplifies the Brothers’ Lasallian tradition: To serve those who, like himself, would otherwise be denied the benefits education provides.