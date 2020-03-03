The Advising Dean: Allow & support students to pursue their dreams

“It pains them and me when I hear you expect your child to bear on their shoulders the weight of your ancestral struggles, or compensate for a parent’s sense of shame, guilt, or lack of self-esteem.

“Your child is a divine creation from God; allow them to become what God has already empowered them to become. Maybe there’s something bigger in store: Maybe God wants them to take on the righteous cause of protecting children from being exploited through human trafficking; maybe they are called to give voice to those afflicted with mental or behavioral issues; maybe they will find new ways of thinking and problem solving that will significantly impact the way we do business in rapidly expanding and diversifying global markets.

“Regardless of what may come to be, have faith that they will discover their calling on their own terms. Sometimes they will need to take the “road less traveled,” or pave entirely new pathways. Sometimes, they may need to take detours that will require summer sessions and/or an additional semester to graduate.

“It’s OK! It really is ... they will push through. Please believe, they’ve got this and we’re here to support them and you through this process!”

Grace is on target, and I would add that while parents can advise, guide, and provide suggestions, they should encourage students to do their own research about careers, appropriate academic preparation, and potential compensation — especially in view of spiraling debt loads. Then they should stand back and watch as young people become confident, competent adults, who feel empowered to choose their own futures.

Tom Brown is a St. Helena resident who served as a dean at Saint Mary's College of California for 27 years. He currently is a consultant and speaker at colleges and universities that are seeking to keep more of the students they enroll. Send comments, questions or suggestions for future columns to: thedean@tbrownassociates.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0