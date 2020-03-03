The Advising Dean: Allow & support students to pursue their dreams

A recent survey of young people from 41 countries finds their top career choices continue to cluster around traditional professions, such as teaching, law, medicine and business.
Many students choose careers based on their interactions with pediatricians, nurses or teachers; choices are also influenced by television, films or social media. However, a recent Economist article suggests decisions are based on “wishful thinking” rather than knowledge about emerging labor market trends.
The choice of majors won’t lock students into careers for life. Many future careers don’t yet exist — which is the strongest argument for getting a broad “liberal arts” education, including language classes, science, philosophy, history, the arts, ethnic and gender studies, and more.
In advising generations of students from various backgrounds, I was often struck by how many were pursuing majors about which they knew or cared very little. Sometimes they were motivated (or pushed) by parents primarily focused on the prestige of titles and/or the prospects for financial earnings. Many students’ anxiety and depression were increased by parental pressures, even demands, to limit their choices to the right” majors.
I once heard a story told by one of immigrants’ children, who had earned doctoral degrees and gone on to become leaders in counseling, psychology, and education. Whenever their mother introduced them to her friends, she always emphasized that they were DOCTOR so-and-so. Then she would quickly sweep them away before her friends discovered they were not medical doctors but psychologists!
Grace Cardenas Leal, a former student, colleague and longtime educator, currently serves as a pre-professional advisor at the University of Nevada Reno. Grace recently posted the following letter on Facebook for parents and those who advise and guide students.
“Dear Parents,
“I know you only want the very best for your child because you care so deeply about their future. However, please, I implore you, allow them to have the FREEDOM to choose their own path in life. Please don’t say that because you are paying for their education, they must do what you want them to do, or else ...
“It pains me to have to work with students on their academic journeys only to discover the reason they are pursuing business, engineering, nursing, medicine, or [fill in the blank] is because it’s what you want them to do, rather than because it’s really what they want to do. She actually might want to express their creativity through writing music, producing films, studying ways to reduce carbon footprints, or promoting more minimalist lifestyles. He might want to be a wellness advocate, a travel blogger, teach yoga, and do mindfulness meditation. What’s so wrong with that?!
“It also pains me to hear you’ve told them they have to graduate in four years and apply directly to dental school or you’ll disown them. I’ve heard about parents who actually threatened to sell their child’s beloved grand piano because they said they’d rather teach music than attend med school.
“It pains them and me when I hear you expect your child to bear on their shoulders the weight of your ancestral struggles, or compensate for a parent’s sense of shame, guilt, or lack of self-esteem.
“Your child is a divine creation from God; allow them to become what God has already empowered them to become. Maybe there’s something bigger in store: Maybe God wants them to take on the righteous cause of protecting children from being exploited through human trafficking; maybe they are called to give voice to those afflicted with mental or behavioral issues; maybe they will find new ways of thinking and problem solving that will significantly impact the way we do business in rapidly expanding and diversifying global markets.
“Regardless of what may come to be, have faith that they will discover their calling on their own terms. Sometimes they will need to take the “road less traveled,” or pave entirely new pathways. Sometimes, they may need to take detours that will require summer sessions and/or an additional semester to graduate.
“It’s OK! It really is ... they will push through. Please believe, they’ve got this and we’re here to support them and you through this process!”
Grace is on target, and I would add that while parents can advise, guide, and provide suggestions, they should encourage students to do their own research about careers, appropriate academic preparation, and potential compensation — especially in view of spiraling debt loads. Then they should stand back and watch as young people become confident, competent adults, who feel empowered to choose their own futures.
Tom Brown is a St. Helena resident who served as a dean at Saint Mary's College of California for 27 years. He currently is a consultant and speaker at colleges and universities that are seeking to keep more of the students they enroll. Send comments, questions or suggestions for future columns to: thedean@tbrownassociates.com