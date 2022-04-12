The Advising Dean: Choosing the best college takes work

“Life is the sum of all our choices” — Albert Camus

Several years ago, I wrote a column for graduating seniors deciding where they wanted to begin college in the fall and for high school juniors engaged in the college search. The advice provided back then is still relevant today.

April is when many seniors anxiously await word about whether they have been admitted (or not) to the colleges to which they have applied. April can be a time of stress, excitement, or disappointment. However, it should also be a time to celebrate achievements that cannot be negated by “thin white envelopes.”

It is important to remember that where students go to college is far less important than what they do in college. Ask the Steven Spielbergs of this world — turned down by their “dream” schools before achieving remarkable success in their lives.

April is also a time for making important choices guided by thoughtful decision-making.

Whether students are juniors or seniors, following are some questions students (and their parents!) should ask of the schools where they might spend several years and up to several hundred thousands of dollars.

1. What percentage of students who enroll at your college return for the second year? How many graduate in four, five, even six years?

2. What are the graduation rates for women, for men, for first-generation students, student-athletes, students with disabilities, or students of color?

3. What are your graduation rates in specific majors/programs? For example, even when they have strong academic backgrounds, women and students of color are often less likely to complete majors in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM). More campuses are aware of these inequities and make explicit efforts to improve learning and success for all students.

4. How large are typical classes for entering first-year students? How many full-time, adjunct (part-time) faculty, or graduate students teach first-year classes? How accessible are professors to provide academic advising and offer guidance regarding graduate and professional school?

5. When students encounter academic or personal difficulties — as many first-year students will — what support programs are available? Do these programs seek out students, or wait for students to seek them out? More campuses are taking an active outreach approach to help their students succeed because students are often reluctant (embarrassed) to seek assistance, thinking they should achieve on their own.

6. What kinds of employers actively recruit on your campus? Does your career center provide specific support for students who are not business, science, or technical majors? Is your alumni network local, regional, or national? This is especially important for students leaving their hometown area but plan to return after graduating.

7. What kinds of careers, starting salaries, and graduate/professional school acceptances have your graduates in the 75th percentile obtained in the past 3-5 years? Many colleges will talk about their “superstars,” but it is more informative to learn what happens to students who are more typical.

8. What kinds of internships, research collaborations with faculty, service learning, or other co-curricular opportunities exist to enable students to learn more about how they would like to spend their working lives? I recall surveys of professionals who later regretted their career choices because they did not really understand what attorneys, accountants, or middle school teachers did!

9. What student satisfaction or other surveys have you conducted, and what do your students and alumnae/I say about their experiences at your campus?

10. How much financial need do you meet through grants, scholarships, work study — through loans? I usually advise students to avoid taking on heavy loan burdens for undergraduate education, as this can limit their options for graduate/professional school, taking time off after graduation, volunteering, or pursuing careers that may not pay salaries that will allow them to follow their values and visions.

Finally, community colleges provide high quality educations and are extremely affordable. NVC and Santa Rosa Junior College offer Career & Technical Education (CTE) programs that lead to good jobs immediately after completion. They also offer transfer programs to public and private four-year institutions.

US News rankings have more to do with what students bring to colleges — grades, test scores, AP courses — than what colleges do to help their students succeed. Rankings and hoodies that impress your friends won’t matter if you don’t feel “at home” at your college.

Students should choose a college that is the best fit for them and good choices are the result of careful decision-making.

Tom Brown is a St. Helena resident who served as a dean at Saint Mary’s College of California for 27 years. He currently is a consultant and speaker at colleges and universities that are seeking to keep more of the students they enroll. Send comments, questions or suggestions for future columns to: thedean@tbrownassociates.com