I am a graduate of an all-boys Catholic high school. That feels a bit like a confession given the adverse publicity recently drawn to these institutions during the Brett Kavanaugh hearings and the firestorm surrounding the photo of a Covington Catholic High School student, supposedly smirking in the face of an Indian elder following the latest March for Life in Washington.
The heated emotional responses to both situations leads me to reflect on my experiences as an alumnus of then all-boys Saint Mary’s College High School in Berkeley and as a Catholic school educator for 30 years.
Saint Mary’s High was founded by the same Christian Brothers who operated the Napa Valley winery for 107 years and currently sponsor Napa’s Justin-Siena High School.
Like the Marianist religious order that supports Covington Catholic, the Christian Brothers’ original mission was working with the poor, with a focus on the educational and spiritual formation of boys and young men.
David Holquin, president at Justin-Siena, observes, “The challenge of Catholic education today is supporting our students to develop empathy, compassion, respect, and the words to be in conversations that can be difficult.”
As we prepared for the 50th anniversary of our Saint Mary’s graduating class several years ago, a classmate asked, “Why do we feel this kinship, this connection with each other? We don’t agree on politics, on the environment, gun control, or government policies. We can’t even agree on how to barbecue when a group of us gets together!”
Like many who saw the initial and later videos of the D.C. confrontation, my classmates and I took to Facebook and weighed in on both sides of the issues. From one end of the spectrum: “Could you imagine Mr. Bobby Barrett allowing us to get away with that nonsense?” From the other, “Old men should have enough sense not to confront young men. The kid stood his ground and good for him!’
The disagreements were heated and heavy; however, the primary responses reflected a shift away from what is currently described as “toxic masculinity” — being “real men.” Many comments seemed to reflect an understanding of the distinction between having rights and trying to do the right thing.
Covington Catholic’s mission is for, “Students [to] be life-long learners and productive citizens in the global community.” What were once implied expectations for the behavior of “Catholic school boys” are now explicit prohibitions against “bullying, intentional disrespect and aggression” at Covington.
Holquin notes, “Education is like planting a vineyard: We do our very best, but we really won’t know how good the wine will be until much later,” adding, “It’s not who our students are that matters, but who they have the potential to become!”
One of the dismaying aspects of the D.C. situation were issues of race and racism. While initial video clips appeared to show a group of overwhelmingly white Covington students mocking Native Americans and others, later videos revealed an assemblage of self-described Black Hebrew Israelites hurling racist and homophobic insults at the students, with some boys reportedly responding.
In their “Declaration,” the Christian Brothers proclaim, “In their educational activity, the brothers will strive to awaken a greater sense of the universal brotherhood [and sisterhood] among all individuals and people … The school will be a living community where young people from different social and family backgrounds educate one another by mutual understanding and respect.”
My classmates came from all over the Bay Area and around the globe. We respected our elders, even when they didn’t deserve it, and we kept our prejudices closely guarded until they were reexamined and often undone as we encountered the world. Saint Mary’s wasn’t perfect by any means, but my experiences there inspired and taught me how to try to be throughout my life.
Today, Saint Mary's declares itself, “A Catholic School where diversity and inclusion are essential, and quality education of the whole person is our active ministry.”
Like my classmates all those years ago, today’s Justin-Siena students begin every class with a reflection: “Let us remember that we are in the holy presence of God.”
As a student, I repeated those words without much consideration. Later, as an educator, however, I came to understand their power: They were meant to challenge each of us — teachers and students alike — to consider how we might act if we knew our every action was being witnessed by a higher power than ourselves.
That’s a pretty good way to live life — no matter one’s religious tradition or lack thereof.
Tom Brown is a St. Helena resident who served as a dean at Saint Mary's College of California for 27 years. He currently is a consultant and speaker at colleges and universities that are seeking to keep more of the students they enroll. Send comments, questions or suggestions for future columns to: thedean@tbrownassociates.com.