Graduating seniors are congratulated, then asked, “So, what are you gonna do now?” I used to suggest that graduates respond with, “Why, are you looking for ideas?”

From preschool through middle school young people know what comes next: First grade follows kindergarten, then middle school, and high school. For high school graduates, however, the possibilities are more numerous and decision-making more challenging.

Shawn Garrity and Terri Linder are counselors at St. Helena High School, and I asked for their insights regarding the plans of the Class of 2023.

Garrity responded, “This senior class has a story to tell that is very unique, as COVID hit during their freshman year.”

In a June 7 USA Today column, Nirvi Shah writes, “The lives of students graduating from high school this year were transformed by the pandemic.” She references an ACT report released last week, “Influence of the Coronavirus Pandemic on High School Seniors’ Views: College and Career Choices, Challenges, and Opportunities.”

The report finds that COVID changed students’ thoughts about careers, majors, the type of postsecondary school to attend, even whether to attend college at all.

Garrity reports, “Kids are more optimistic about their next step and feel a freedom of flexibility to change paths.”

Linder echoes that sentiment. “The kids have made some very interesting and exciting decisions about their futures," she said.

“We have two students enlisting in the Air Force and students are choosing to work for a year before deciding whether to enroll in college,” Linder said. “Students are enrolling in culinary and cosmetology programs, as well as studying abroad before enrolling at university.”

The ACT report found pandemic-related challenges affecting students’ college and career plans. “Cost is a pricing factor more than ever in the process of college,” Garrity observed. “We see kids being repelled by the idea of loans and more students are choosing local community colleges.”

One student in the ACT study said, “Making a decision on whether my parents can afford a (community college) or a four-year school due to one of my parents being laid off.”

Another said, “The strain of finances through the pandemic and after made me more focused on colleges that may be less expensive or meet 100% financial aid.”

“Students are burned out and have a depleted amount of stamina,” Garrity observed. The ACT report finds students having self-doubts about their readiness for college, as well as uncertainty about remotivating themselves to go to college and learn once they get there.

It is uncertain whether “may you live in interesting times” derives from an ancient Chinese curse, wishing strife and hardship in life. However, these are “interesting times” full of uncertainty, particularly for young people trying to plan their futures.

To go, or not to go? Higher earnings, job security and greater life satisfaction are among the primary motivators for students going to college. College graduates earn $1.2 million more over a lifetime compared to high school graduates.

“More education doesn’t always get you more money,” observed Anthony Caravale, director of Georgetown’s Center on Education and the Workforce.

Certificate and/or associate degree holders in radiologic technology, electricians, air traffic controllers, and plumbers outearn college graduates. Career earnings differ depending on field of study, occupation, gender, race, age and location.

Preparing for future careers: Majors or skills?

According to a report from the Institute for The Future, 85% of 2030 jobs haven't even been invented yet. Artificial intelligence is predicted to make many of today’s jobs obsolete.

Critical thinking and analysis, creative thinking, emotional intelligence, lifelong learning, and leadership are among enduringly valuable life skills. These can be developed through a field of study comprised of major, minor and elective courses, work, internships, and service learning.

Where to go?

Garrity said, “Kids are being authentic in their choices and ownership that they may not need to go to a prestige college." Carnevale agreed, adding: “Where you go matters less … which makes this whole experience and the set of decisions students have to make more complicated.”

Students often ask academic advisers, professors and others where they should go to college, what they should major in, and what courses should they should take.

Mary Oliver’s closing lines of her poem "Summer" poses a much better question:

"Tell me, what is it you plan to do

With your one wild and precious life?"

Answering that question takes careful thought and deliberation, which is essential to deciding, "What now?"