The Advising Dean: Continuing the challenging conversation on race

An American “implicit cultural assumption” is that we can solve any problem and do so in a brief period of time. While this “can do” spirit has produced remarkable achievements, it often leads to what has been called The American Issue Attention Span.

Politicians, the public, and the media “suddenly” notice a complex problem that actually has long existed, such as racism. Simplistic solutions are proposed and applied, yet the problem fails to magically disappear. Frustration, anger, and boredom follow, and attention turns away from the issue until it re-emerges again. The cycle then repeats.

Simply put, as we age, we’re disappointed that we won’t get to see how the story ends.

As I watch diverse young Saint Helenans leading and joining recent protests against racism, Dr. King’s hopeful observation comes to mind, “The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice.”

It takes courage for a nation to hear the painful stories of those who have differing perspectives on their American Experiences. One of the most difficult aspects of this listening is that white people, in particular, can feel they are being judged “guilty” of having a character defect.