The Advising Dean: Don’t know much about history

A brief history lesson: For those of younger generations than mine, the title of this column is from a 1960 song crooned by the legendary R&B singer Sam Cooke.
In response, there are numerous proverbs and sayings that make the point that history does matter. For example, “To know where you’re going, you must know where you have been.” And the somewhat more ominous, “Those who don’t know history are doomed to repeat it.”
Writing in a 1985 New York Times column, “The Decline and Fall of Teaching History,” the historian Diane Ravitch, recalls Aldous Huxley’s “Brave New World,” in which the teaching of history and knowledge of the past had been systematically eliminated.
George Orwell’s “1984” describes an ironically named Ministry of Truth, whose sole purpose is to rewrite history and change facts to fit the totalitarian Party’s need for propaganda.
From the Bolshevik Revolution through the fall of the Soviet Union, the official news organs of the Central Committee of the Communist Party were Pravda, which translates to “truth,” and Tass, which roughly translates to “news.” A widely told joke was that neither contained truth nor news.
Learning about and from the past can be a guide to acting in the present and planning for the future. Professor Ravitch observes that our democratic form of government, “Requires a citizenry that is rational and knowledgeable.”
Authoritarian governments, whether real or springing from the imaginations of authors like Huxley and Orwell, seek to control what is included in the study of history because people cannot think rationally about what they don’t know.
Ambassador Callista Bisek Gingrich writes, “Being an American requires knowing what it means to be an American and history is the fabric that binds us together and helps us understand who we are.”
Efforts to rewrite history to fit political needs go back to the days following the U.S. Civil War when the Southern effort to destroy the Union was reframed as a simple desire to maintain state rights — the right to kidnap, purchase, own, even murder human beings.
During World War I, fearful that the children of German immigrants would grow up loyal to Germany, the New York State legislature made it illegal to teach anything positive about a foreign adversary.
Simultaneously, a debate emerged about whether to remove the Declaration of Independence from a textbook on the history of the United States so as “to foster no animosity against our ally, England.”
In a September 17, 2020 Time article, Olivia Waxman describes worries about kids being “taught to hate America.” However, U.S. History teacher Lindsay Marshall responds, “Kids hate being lied to and they get cynical when you tell them about George Washington and the cherry tree and then they read a book and realize there was a lot more to him than that.”
A Southern Poverty Law Center report observes, “The point is not to teach American history as a chronicle of shame and oppression. Far from it. The point is to tell American history as a story of real human beings, of power, vast economic and geographic expansions, of great achievement and great dispossession, of human brutality and human reform.”
The American Historical Association observes, “Memories of common experiences and aspirations are essential ingredients in patriotism. History makes good neighbors because it teaches tolerance of individual differences and appreciation of varied abilities and interests.”
As the focus of K-12 schools shifted to increasing achievement scores in math and reading, history has been shortchanged.
In her article, “Working Together to Strengthen History Teaching in Secondary Schools,” Kathleen Anderson Steeves, advises, “If the study of history is to prepare Americans for living in the world of today, that study must not be wholly confined to the history of the United States. Many aspects of our history can be fully understood only in the perspective of world history, and many of our problems cannot be solved without reference to other peoples.”
Teaching history should begin at the elementary level and continue into college, as students often forget what they have learned earlier in life. Teachers should be supported to bring history lessons to life and parents must understand and insist that learning history is a critical life skill for the nation’s future as a democracy.
An honest study of history teaches that Americans have faced many problems: we have managed well, we have managed badly, and most Americans have nonetheless persisted in pursuit of a “more perfect union.”
