The Advising Dean: Don’t know much about history

Authoritarian governments, whether real or springing from the imaginations of authors like Huxley and Orwell, seek to control what is included in the study of history because people cannot think rationally about what they don’t know.

Ambassador Callista Bisek Gingrich writes, “Being an American requires knowing what it means to be an American and history is the fabric that binds us together and helps us understand who we are.”

Efforts to rewrite history to fit political needs go back to the days following the U.S. Civil War when the Southern effort to destroy the Union was reframed as a simple desire to maintain state rights — the right to kidnap, purchase, own, even murder human beings.

During World War I, fearful that the children of German immigrants would grow up loyal to Germany, the New York State legislature made it illegal to teach anything positive about a foreign adversary.

Simultaneously, a debate emerged about whether to remove the Declaration of Independence from a textbook on the history of the United States so as “to foster no animosity against our ally, England.”