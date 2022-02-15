The Advising Dean: Educating citizens and leaders, not 'snowflakes'

Some issues and controversies repeatedly come full circle, taking us two steps forward and one or two steps back on the American Journey.

It seems like only yesterday when “conservative” critics of higher education were condemning “safe zones” and “trigger warnings,” supposedly perpetrated by “liberal” educators enforcing “political correctness” to shield fragile students from difficult topics and uncomfortable situations.

Greg Lukianoff and Jonathan Haidt were so troubled they wrote a 2018 book, “The Coddling of the American Mind,” wherein they denounced “safetyism” for producing hypersensitive young people programmed to wither at the slightest aggravation.

In response, history professor Jonathan Wilson notes, “Some educators are overprotective. But, in general, anxious critics don’t describe the higher education system — or the students — I know.”

Wilson argues that attacks on trigger warnings can trivialize very real traumas some students have experienced. For example, he admits to delivering such warnings for military student-veterans before showing horrific slides in class: “The next slide shows dead soldiers … ”

Today, some of the same voices that protested educational systems breeding a generation of “snowflakes” are now pushing politicians to pass laws requiring the elimination of educational experiences that might cause students to “feel discomfort, guilt, anguish, or any other form of psychological distress.”

Chicago Tribune columnist John Warner does not recognize such fragility in a generation that includes “the greatest number of Americans who faced pepper spray, tear gas, beatings, and rubber bullets as they protested in the wake of the killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery.”

Worries about discomfort, anguish, distress. My first thought: Where were these concerns when I was being required to take Latin, geometry, and chemistry?

Before the current controversy over courses and curricula, self-described “Chief Provocateur” Grant Lichtman wrote an article, “Getting Comfortable with Discomfort,” wherein he observes, “Learning requires change, which often means discomfort.”

In the August 21, 2019, Harvard Business Review, Peter Bregman observes, “While the act of learning is primarily intellectual and behavioral, the experience of learning is primarily emotional.” Bregman describes “the inescapable growth pains that come with learning,” adding, “If you are willing to feel embarrassment, shame, failure, and awkwardness, you can do anything.”

Current efforts to control and restrict academic subject matter primarily involve the teaching of history and civics from K-12 through college.

A German parent recently responded to U.S. media reports about intimidating demonstrations at school board meetings and raucous state legislature sessions:

“Hardly anyone in Germany would support the idea that the Holocaust should not be taught in German schools, or concentration camp school trips canceled because the cruelty of the Nazi regime is so painfully obvious. The reason we continue teaching about this horrid time in our history is so generations of students never forget and don’t believe Holocaust deniers.”

If German schoolchildren are tough enough to study Hitler and the Third Reich, and Spanish schoolchildren strong enough to learn about the Inquisition, it is condescending and disrespectful to believe that American children are not resilient enough for exposure to some “inconvenient truths” in U.S. history.

In response to charges that students are being taught to hate America, history teacher Lindsay Marshall cautions, “Kids hate being lied to and can get cynical when you tell them about George Washington and the cherry tree, then they read a book and realize there was a lot more to him than that.”

In his book, “Race Talk and the Conspiracy of Silence,” Columbia Professor Derald Wing Sue makes an observation that might explain much of the tumult about which “stories” constitute U.S. history.

For some, “the story” of these United States is mostly about brave English, European, and Scandinavian immigrants fleeing to these “teeming shores” in pursuit of freedom and opportunity, free from persecution and class-based feudal systems that denied them the fruits of their labor and relegated their offspring to generations of poverty.

For others, “the story” of this nation is one of having ancestral lands invaded, of losing rather than gaining freedom, of being regarded as less than human to systematically justify raising some people up while holding others down. It includes stories of soul-searing tragedy and heroic triumphs.

The idea of not teaching facts to keep from hurting feelings is little more than an excuse for erasing history. If we can learn to listen, lean into discomfort, and embrace the truths in one another’s stories, we might come a little bit closer to achieving that “more perfect union … ”

