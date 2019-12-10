Editor’s note: A version of this column first appeared in The Star in December 2009 and still seems relevant today.
What? Christmas already?! For students and others engaged in education, December also has other meanings.
Some high school seniors have wrapped up their Early Decision and Early Action applications, as well as those to California’s public universities. Others are still working frantically to meet January and February application deadlines. Still others are relaxed, having wisely decided to enroll at Napa Valley College or SRJC in the fall.
For students still struggling with essays and personal statements, my Christmas gift comes as advice similar to that shared with countless graduate and law school applicants I advised over the years. Imagine getting on an elevator going to the 40th floor of a downtown San Francisco office building. You look over and see an admissions officer. Your eyes widen as you realize that she is holding your application folder in her arms! In the few minutes you have, what will you say to make yourself memorable?
Really, are there any new reasons for wanting to attend Stanford, Williams, or Georgetown? Is yet another story about working with the poor in Guatemala, the Tenderloin, or Kenya particularly distinctive — no matter how momentous such experiences may have been? As for a laundry list of accomplishments, most highly selective colleges have more student body presidents, team captains, valedictorians, 4.5 GPA applicants than they have spaces.
Remember: Everybody is born unique, but most people die copies! Write about something that truly matters to you.
How will your life experiences living in the Napa Valley enable you to contribute in unique ways to your classmates and a campus community? Describe and challenges you encountered and overcame. What important lessons were learned that you can apply to your academic and personal life?
Reach down deep to share a time when you were at “a crossroads.” You could have gone one way, but chose another path instead — whether it meant staying away from la vida loca, saying no to bullying or to being bullied, rebounding from low grades, or even a disciplinary suspension.
Having already submitted your applications, do you find yourself biting your nails? CHILL OUT! Worry only pretends to be necessary; it serves no useful purpose.
The holidays are also a time when college students return home for the Winter/Christmas/Holiday Break to encounter the joys, the frustrations and complications of reuniting with family and friends. On my own long ago drives back to the Bay Area from Los Angeles, my roommates and I would fine each other a quarter every time we used a curse word, as we practiced cleaning up our language for parents and especially for our girlfriends’ families!
New college students, accustomed to living their own lives during their first term away from home, are frustrated to find themselves once again having to explain where they are going, with whom, and what time they can be expected to return. Mom and dad can certainly pull out the timeless (and timeworn), “While you are under my roof … ” speech. However, the greatest gift parents can share with their children may be treating them like the maturing, independent adults they are becoming.
Many students return home having begun seek their own answers about the nature of the world and their place in it. Colleges strive to teach students to look twice and ask why; to challenge and be challenged. Thus, parents might do well to remember the “why/because” dialogues they once had, as their young children first began to find their way in the world — moving from home and family to schools and peer groups.
As a dean, I advised parents that keeping the peace during the holidays often meant responding with, “Hmmm, I see. That’s an interesting way of looking at things … ”
Evolving as a parent, I appreciated the sentiments expressed in a holiday card once received from one of my now grown daughters:
“When I was a child, you knew everything.
Then I was a teenager, suddenly you didn’t know anything at all.
Now that I am an adult, it seems you know everything again.
You must have just been going through a phase.”
Rather than trying to show how much parents know, the holidays are a time to sit back, listen, and raise a toast to the young people we have raised. To all our St. Helena families and children — Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays, and best wishes for a peaceful, prosperous, and kinder 2020!