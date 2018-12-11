One unrecognized source of misunderstandings — between parents and children, college professors and their students, employers and co-workers — is often the result of conflicts arising when people from different generations interact with one another.
Researchers identify five generations in the workplace, the political sphere, even families. People born before 1945 are called veterans or “the silent generation.” “Baby Boomers” were born between 1946 and 1964; “Generation X” between 1965 and 1979; and “Millennials” were born between 1980 and 1995.
Ask Boomers for a significant childhood memory and they often mention the assassination of JFK, while Millennials will more likely recall 9/11.
San Diego State Professor Jean Twenge examines generational shifts and coined the term “iGen” to describe people born after 1995. Twenge disagrees that a single cause (such as parenting) can be the basis for shifts and cautions against assuming all members of any generation are the same.
Seventy-four million Americans are “iGen’ers,” comprising nearly a quarter of the population. Like previous generations, they will shape the future. Rather than judging them, understanding how to adapt to iGen’ers is essential for communication, collaboration and progress.
Twenge provides useful insights and advice in her imposingly titled book, “iGen; Why Today’s Kids are Growing Up Less Rebellious, More Tolerant, Less Happy, and Completely Unprepared for Adulthood (and What That Means for the Rest of Us).”
She identifies 10 important trends shaping the experience of iGen, including, “In No Hurry, or Growing Up Slowly.” iGen’ers achieve “milestones of adulthood” later and are growing up more slowly.
While many Baby Boomers recall waiting outside the Department of Motor Vehicles to get their driver’s licenses on their 16th birthdays, iGen’ers frequently get their licenses only after being “nagged into it by parents.”
iGen youth are less likely to have spent time at home without adult supervision; for the most part, they haven’t been allowed to walk alone, whether to the park or home from school. Many admit their parents know exactly where they are and who they are with whenever they are out.
iGen’ers are less likely to use drugs or alcohol or to have sex; the latter contributing to the decline in teen pregnancies. They also are less likely to rebel against hyper-protective parents, wish they could stay children longer, and have far less experience with adult independence.
Twenge finds iGen’ers less narcissistic and entitled. They strongly embrace equality related to race, gender and sexual orientation, and reportedly are shocked when they encounter prejudice. They overwhelmingly wish people could have “open, respectful, and judgement-free conversations about bias,” which may account for their hostility toward speakers openly expressing homophobia, racism or misogyny.
While iGen youth are not driving or getting high, they are spending more time glued to mobile phones and similar devices.
In her book, “The Teenage Brain,” Frances Jensen describes the amount of time young people spend online as a “Digital Invasion” of their brains. Social isolation, depression, stress, cyberbullying, even symptoms of ADHD are the downside of technology — with young girls being especially susceptible. Jensen claims Internet use stimulates the same brain reward center as drugs.
When her phone pings, one girl says, “It’s like someone tapping you on the shoulder. You have to look around….” Rather than responding to iGen’ers use of technology with punishment, parents must encourage and support children to be balanced and well rounded.
There is no escaping the digital world, writes Jensen; however, she says parents should insist that kids turn away — if only for brief periods every day. Moderation is key and the earlier limits are placed, the better
Twenge recommends delaying giving children mobile phones for as long as possible because older teens are less likely to be adversely affected by social media. She advises parents to stay engaged and guide children to use platforms that allow brief and individual posts, such as Snapchat or Houseparty. These apps don’t expose users to wider audiences as do Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
Both DTwenge and Jensen observe that young people who spend time in person talking and socializing with friends rather than in online relationships are happier and experience fewer mental problems. Developing interpersonal skills and independence are essential to success in all areas of life.
Twenge concludes, “iGen’ers have a solid basis for success, with their practical nature and inherent caution. If they can shake themselves free from the constant clutch of their phones they can still fly and the rest of us will be cheering them on.”
Tom Brown is a St. Helena resident who served as a dean at Saint Mary's College of California for 27 years. He currently is a consultant and speaker at colleges and universities that are seeking to keep more of the students they enroll. Send comments, questions or suggestions for future columns to: thedean@tbrownassociates.com.