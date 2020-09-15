The Advising Dean: In praise of Education Support Professionals

As a dean, I was sometimes away from campus for days at a time for meetings, conferences and consultations. For five years, I traveled throughout Asia for up to six weeks as part of an early higher education initiative to recruit international students to America’s colleges and universities.
While traveling, I had no doubts but that our office would continue to operate smoothly. However, if Arlene, Maureen, or Marcy — our administrative support team — were away for more than a few days, things could grind to a halt.
Campuses simply cannot function without clerical staff, custodians, food services, maintenance, security, medical, crafts, and others, often called classified staff, but who I refer to as Education Support Professionals (ESPs).
American campuses resemble a caste system, with faculty and administrators at the top and everyone else scattered in groups below. Last year, I facilitated a retreat for custodial staff at College of Marin. Of all ESPs, custodians are probably least recognized for the work they do in the campus caste hierarchy.
I began the retreat by asking the group if they thought the college could function for a day or two without the president, vice-presidents, even faculty. They agreed it would. I then asked what would happen if custodians were absent for a couple of days. First silence, then a shout from back of the room: “Nobody could wipe their butts!”
For many years, Noel-Levitz conducted surveys asking students what aspects of campus life mattered most to them. Teaching effectiveness ranked at the top of the list, but everything else took place outside the classroom, including registration effectiveness, service excellence, support services, safety and security.
When students need support, they don’t care if the person providing it has a degree, is full-time or part-time, is a faculty or staff member.
Dr. José Leyba, a former college president, recalls his first days on campus as a first-generation college student from a farmworker family.
After having been sent from office to office, José remembers becoming increasingly frustrated and feeling ready to drop out. He says it was a secretary who reached out saying, “Don’t worry, sonny, I’ll help you out.” That secretary arguably had as much to do with young José becoming Dr. Leyba as any professor, dean, or advisor.
Positive relationships with faculty and staff, along with campus attractiveness affect students’ decisions to enroll and persist. However, presidents don’t mow the lawns, welcome students at the front gate, or help them find parking spaces. ESPs are on the frontlines and provide critical sources of support for students, as well as for faculty and administrators.
As the COVID-19 pandemic sweeps across the nation, colleges and universities reportedly expect to cut more than 50,000 jobs. Even campuses like Stanford, with a $28 billion endowment, claim that job cuts are “unavoidable.” ESPs have been especially hard hit by furloughs and layoffs, according to Chris Marsicano of the College Crisis Initiative at Davidson College.
While many faculty continue to teach online, the situation is far more problematic for ESPs without meals to serve, classrooms to maintain, prospective students to tour around campus, and fewer student-athletes needing coaching or physical therapy.
Jeffrey Selingo’s article in the Aug. 1 issue of The Atlantic is appropriately entitled, “Colleges Are Deeply Unequal Workplaces.” Selingo describes the “chasm” between the worlds of faculty and ESPs, with the latter having far less power, job security, and voice in budgetary matters.
Zach Schwartz-Weinstein, a historian of university labor, writes that ESPs are often “the working poor” and the inconsiderate treatment they receive “reflects a hierarchy of disposability” wherein they and their communities are at the bottom of a campus caste system that runs counter to the expressed values of American higher education.
Thus, it’s hardly surprising that less attention is seemingly being paid to the risks of exposure to the deadly COVID-19 virus for ESPs than for students, faculty, even local community members.
In the epilogue of her remarkable book “Caste,” Isabel Wilkerson observes that we have “A moral duty to develop empathy for those who must endure the indignities that [we] have been spared.” In higher education, empathy means recognizing that it takes a campus to support student success and that every community member has value, no matter her/his official position.
Radical empathy means equitably sharing sacrifices and asking, as does Tulane University’s Briana Mohan, whether faculty and upper level administrators are willing to let the lives and jobs of ESPs, “become collateral damage as they manage their way through the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Tom Brown is a St. Helena resident who served as a dean at Saint Mary's College of California for 27 years. He currently is a consultant and speaker at colleges and universities that are seeking to keep more of the students they enroll. Send comments, questions or suggestions for future columns to: thedean@tbrownassociates.com
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!