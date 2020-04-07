The Advising Dean: Learning in the time of virus

A deadly virus sweeps across America, schools are closed, and educators turn to a new technology to teach students quarantined in their homes. The year is 1937, the virus is polio, and the “new technology” is the radio.
Last week on Stanford Radio, Professor Michaels Hines, an education historian, discussed how Chicago schools and parents collaborated to manage learning at home during the polio crisis of the 1930s. Back then, schools had time to prepare for closures lasting 3-4 weeks, while today’s shutdowns came without warning and the future remains uncertain. Nonetheless, many of the challenges and responses are similar.
In a March 19 “Today” article on home learning during COVID-19 school closures, Oona Hanson, a Los Angeles mother, educator, and parent coach, cautions, “Although some parents may have the time and resources to throw themselves into intense homeschooling mode overnight, it’s not realistic for most people," adding, “What one family is doing for their kids might not make sense for yours.”
Our daughter-in-law, Chris, is a stay-at-home mom, wife, and household manager, who has added teacher and principal to her responsibilities for 8th grade Tatum and 7th grade Tommy. “They have adjusted well and staked out different areas of our home for schoolwork. It’s been beautiful watching them learn.”
Chris says both children are accustomed to using technology for assignments and communicating with teachers. Like many students, they are using Zoom for classes, and she reports their learning has become more focused as giggling disappeared after the first few days of seeing classmates onscreen.
Professor Hines recalls that a 1930s challenge was unequal access to technology, as not every student had a radio. So, libraries and newspapers collaborated to narrow inequality gaps.
Today, access to technology continues to be unevenly distributed. Our neighbor, Franci Dewyer, reports that the Yountville school district surveyed families and provides free Chromebooks and other necessary technology for students.
Like many parents, Franci is striving to balance multiple roles: parent and teacher, worker and spouse, and more.
Our daughter, Yasi, is managing a new leadership role with a Bay Area non-profit, while her husband, Patrick, continues his work with UC Cooperative Extension. They both share responsibilities for teaching their 7-year-old daughter, Teja, depending on which of them needs to be working online. They’re also caring for their energetic 16-month-old daughter, Luna, who can be just a bit distracting.
Teja’s school provided two weeks of materials at the outset of shelter-in-place directives, and her teacher monitors online to ensure students are completing work and making progress. She also uses supplemental online materials from Galileo Learning, which provides free access to easy-to-use learning resources https://galileo-camps.com/galileo-anywhere/.
Teja says, “I’m getting more help, rather than my teacher yelling at me, and I’m happier.” She’ll miss saying goodbyes to friends because she’s attending a new school next year.
Franci’s fifth-grade son, Jasper, has adapted well to temporary homeschooling, while sharing the “classroom” with 7-year-old sister, Maggie. Jasper says in addition to doing schoolwork, he’s learned things he couldn’t in the classroom, including how to operate a tractor.
All parents interviewed have set aside times of the day for school related learning activities. Ms. Oona recommends that parents let children have a say in how, when, and where they want to do their work. Jamie Heston, a Homeschool Association of California board member, suggests it’s best to have kids make a list of things they’d like to do and learn. From there, parents can develop schedules with their families.
One modern challenge is an awareness that students have different learning needs. CBS Bay Area shares the story of a Healdsburg mother with a 7-year-old son recently diagnosed with ADHD. The district just completed an Individualized Education Program for him, but mom is anxious about how she’ll be able to manage his special needs while also being there for her other child.
Professor Hines recalls that Chicago established a teacher staffed hotline in the 1930s where parents could reach out for guidance and support. That seems like a good idea for today.
Ms. Oona observes that this is an anxiety-provoking time and it’s important for parents to take care of their own mental health, whether that’s accessing care provided by telemedicine, enjoying their favorite comfort food, or taking daily walks.
Chris wonders how teachers, especially those with children of their own, are managing to carry the additional load, adding, “We need to give a high five to our teachers!”
We should second that motion for all of today’s teachers!
Tom Brown is a St. Helena resident who served as a dean at Saint Mary's College of California for 27 years. He currently is a consultant and speaker at colleges and universities that are seeking to keep more of the students they enroll. Send comments, questions or suggestions for future columns to: thedean@tbrownassociates.com
