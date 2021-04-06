The Advising Dean: Of requiem, resurrection and reparations

In a higher education world where too many women continue to be stereotyped and asked if their personal and career goals are too lofty, “Are you sure medical school is a realistic goal for you?” is not a question asked at women’s colleges, or at historically Black colleges for that matter.

Whenever I had occasion to visit the beautifully tranquil Mills campus, I could sense the power and possibility its community of educators — women and men alike — had instilled and inspired in generations of women.

A Jewish Kaddish prayer of mourning proclaims, “The departed live on in the acts of goodness they performed and in the hearts of those who cherish their memory … ” May the goodness of Mills College abide among us always as a loving benediction.

Resurrection

Like colleges that were founded in the 19th century with specific missions to serve women and Black Americans who were denied entry to many higher education institutions, Catholic colleges were often established to provide access and religious education to Irish, Italian, and other Catholic immigrants similarly relegated to the margins of American life.