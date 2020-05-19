The Advising Dean: Resilience, optimism & the Class of 2020

Every older generation thinks they had it harder than the ones that come after them; however, students in the Class of 2020 arguably have had their share of childhood traumas — from experiencing and rebounding from the terror of 9/11, surviving the menace and anxieties of school shootings, and sharing with their families the hardships of a historic recession.

Some graduates escaped the violence and hopelessness of their native countries and were brought to the U.S. as children to pursue the possibilities for a better life, only to confront the stress of possible deportation to countries they’ve never known.

As someone who has attended countless graduations and reunions, I realize that we don’t leave high school and college behind; we take those experiences with us for the rest of our lives: the life lessons learned, the good friends made, and, hopefully, future opportunities to thank teachers, counselors, coaches, and others who made a difference for us.

The uncertainty of the future concerns Yessi, but she remains optimistic about the future. Having come this far, I have no doubts but that she and the Class of 2020 will survive and thrive beyond the sting of a pandemic that continues to disrupt their lives and those of their families, communities, the nation, and the world.