The Advising Dean: Rites of passage

Americans from diverse backgrounds have numerous traditions celebrating what anthropologist Arnold van Gennep calls “Rites of Passage.” Many of these rites mark occasions when young people reach significant points in their lives as they move through passages from childhood, to young adulthood, and on into life.
In Jewish religious traditions, Bar and Bat Mitzvahs mark points at which boys and girls begin the process of becoming adults, taking on new religious privileges and assuming responsibilities for their actions.
I recall my Catholic Confirmation, when a nun said that as children we were told what was right and wrong and others dictated how we must behave in our lives. As “Confirmed” adults, she continued, we had the responsibility to choose the right things to do because they were right, rather than because we feared punishment or expected rewards.
I especially looked forward to this ritual because I would get to choose my own “Confirmation name.” However, rather than something cool, my mother picked Jude, the patron saint of impossible cases. Looking back, I wonder if she was seeking his saintly protection for me, or offering a sly observation about my youthful character.
Quinceañeras are both significant religious and social events in Mexico, Latin America, and parts of the Caribbean. These are festive family and community celebrations recognizing a girl's entrance into the life of a young woman.
Chinese communities have Ji li and Guan li rituals; Native Americans have as many passage ceremonies as there are tribal groups; when Filipinas reach 18 years old, the “debut” becomes one of the major milestones in their lives.
Van Gennep observes that rites of passage are comprised of three phases: Separation, Transition, and Reincorporation.
In recent years, “Step up” exercises have marked a “Separation” phase, as elementary and middle school students leave familiar locations to enter new settings. This passage can be a time of anticipation and apprehension as one phase comes to a close and the next awaits.
St. Helena architect Bob Gregory recalls his classmates and his mixed feeling as they prepared to depart Napa’s Alta Heights Elementary and enter Ridgeview Junior High.
Bob recalls, “The most exciting thing was that we were going to be able to leave campus for lunch, but we were also going to have to move from classroom to classroom and from teacher to teacher.” However, he remembers some former Alta Heights students returning to reassure him and his peers about the challenges and new opportunities awaiting them after their passage to Ridgeview.
Van Gennep’s “Transition” phase marks the time between stages when people have left one place but have yet to enter or fully join the next. Transitions are often stressful times for many first-year college students, as well as for graduating seniors, as they are again challenged to adapt to new environments and develop new competencies.
Colleges and universities expend significant time, effort, and resources supporting new students to move into and through college successfully. Orientation programs for new students and their families, summer bridge enrichment programs, intensive academic advising, and a wealth of academic and social support programs are among the services available on campuses seeking to increase graduation rates.
Van Gennep’s third phase, “Incorporation,” is representative of college students having completed the first two rites, moving out of education systems, and returning to their communities with new identities as graduates with certificates and degrees.
While colleges have gotten much better at helping students move into and through college, their efforts to support students to move on are less well organized. As a result, this phase can be especially challenging and frustrating for students who have yet to develop solid plans and strategies for pursuing their next steps toward careers, marriage, and other aspects of life.
The same can be said for graduating high schoolers uncertain whether community college, a four-year university, work, military service, or volunteering is best for them.
Students need to be supported to be patient with themselves and to realize they are not alone in their uncertainty about the future. This past year of pandemic has taught us all that our best laid plans can be thrown off track. Rather than adding to pressures they’re already feeling, hold the “What are you gonna do now?” questions.
Allow time for celebrations and encourage graduates to relax, breathe deeply, and carefully consider their next steps. Rest assured, throughout history and around the world, young people have long managed to move through their rites of passage and emerge as competent, confident adults.
Tom Brown is a longtime St. Helena resident who served as a dean at Saint Mary’s College of California for 27 years. He currently is a consultant and speaker at colleges and universities that are seeking to keep more of the students they enroll. Send comments, questions or suggestions for future columns to: thedean@tbrownassociates.com