The Advising Dean: Rites of passage

Colleges and universities expend significant time, effort, and resources supporting new students to move into and through college successfully. Orientation programs for new students and their families, summer bridge enrichment programs, intensive academic advising, and a wealth of academic and social support programs are among the services available on campuses seeking to increase graduation rates.

Van Gennep’s third phase, “Incorporation,” is representative of college students having completed the first two rites, moving out of education systems, and returning to their communities with new identities as graduates with certificates and degrees.

While colleges have gotten much better at helping students move into and through college, their efforts to support students to move on are less well organized. As a result, this phase can be especially challenging and frustrating for students who have yet to develop solid plans and strategies for pursuing their next steps toward careers, marriage, and other aspects of life.

The same can be said for graduating high schoolers uncertain whether community college, a four-year university, work, military service, or volunteering is best for them.