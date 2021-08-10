The Advising Dean: Students Will Be a Changin’

• How many of you agree that everyone is born unique? Nearly all of the students’ hands go up in agreement.

• How many of you agree most people die copies? Most hands go up, although more slowly as students consider the question and their response.

• When asked, “How many of you want to be copies?” however, practically no hands go up.

All of us, including new college students, are seeking to have a clear self-concept and determine for ourselves what is important to us and what we believe.

When educators, parents, and others support and challenge young people to ask and answer questions for themselves, students will move on from college and into the world; taking their place as family members, citizens, and leaders in a world that so desperately needs their independent critical thinking skills.

Tom Brown is a longtime St. Helena resident who served as a dean at Saint Mary’s College of California for 27 years. He currently is a consultant and speaker at colleges and universities that are seeking to keep more of the students they enroll. Send comments, questions or suggestions for future columns to: thedean@tbrownassociates.com