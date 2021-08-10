The Advising Dean: Students Will Be a Changin’

"Come mothers and fathers
Throughout the land
And don't criticize
What you can't understand
Your sons and your daughters
Are beyond your command
Your old road is rapidly aging …
Please get out of the way if you can’t lend a hand... "
— Bob Dylan, Nobel Laureate
I remember speaking to the parents and families of new first-year and transfer students on a warm Sunday afternoon back in the 1980s. I was describing some new computer programs the Career Center had recently purchased to assist students in making thoughtful decisions about majors and careers consistent with their interests, aptitudes, limitations and goals.
I was describing the “values clarification” element of one program when a parent in the audience leaped up and shouted, “We have already taught our children their values and we don’t want you trying to change them.”
Admittedly a bit shaken by the man’s outburst, I responded that values clarification was a teaching and counseling strategy intended to get students to think about what is most important in their lives: Their values.
For example, many new college students express interests in intensive, time-demanding majors in health sciences and engineering, yet place a higher value on allocating their time to participation in the athletic, co-curricular, or social aspects of collegiate life.
According to 50 years of surveys by UCLA’s Higher Education Research Institute (HERI), 71% of entering college students continue to identify “Raising a family” as an ”essential” or “very important” life goal. However, 81% of students responding to the 2019 HERI survey identified, “Being well off financially” as equally essential or very important, as compared to only 42% in 1969.
The eventual conflict between these values often leads graduates to become so overwhelmed with work they end up neglecting the children and families they once considered essential, or very important.
Accordingly, helping students clarify their values and assisting them to develop appropriate programs of study, volunteerism, and internships are among the primary goals of academic advising, counseling, and career services.
The emotion and obvious upset underlying that long-ago parent’s question, however, hangs heavy in the air, especially as the 2020-2021 academic year dawns. In today’s divided and divisive political and cultural climate, some parents are concerned their college-going children will develop values and beliefs about themselves and the world different from those they have been “taught.”
Parents who consider themselves “conservative” are especially concerned that higher education is rife with educators scheming to instill a “liberal” system of beliefs in their children.
The reality is that student and academic affairs educators — both inside and outside the classroom — overwhelmingly strive to support students to look twice, ask why, and discover their own answers. This is part of what psychologists call the search for identity: The fact of being who or what a person is (Oxford Dictionary).
Psychologist Erik Erickson observes the establishment of identity as the most important task of adolescence. Researchers Linda Reisser and Arthur Chickering conclude the development of identity is the central issue college students face.
Another imminent psychologist, the late Carl Rogers, believed everyone could achieve their life goals provided they have environments where they are free to be their unique selves, experience “unconditional positive regard,” and feel listened to and heard.
While our identities continue to develop throughout our lives, it is in adolescence that young people begin to explore three basic questions: Who am I? Who was I before? Who am I becoming?
In our presentations for students, Dr. Mario Rivas, my childhood friend, former Vice President of Student Services, and recently retired professor of Psychology, often asks students to raise their hands in response to three questions:
• How many of you agree that everyone is born unique? Nearly all of the students’ hands go up in agreement.
• How many of you agree most people die copies? Most hands go up, although more slowly as students consider the question and their response.
• When asked, “How many of you want to be copies?” however, practically no hands go up.
All of us, including new college students, are seeking to have a clear self-concept and determine for ourselves what is important to us and what we believe.
When educators, parents, and others support and challenge young people to ask and answer questions for themselves, students will move on from college and into the world; taking their place as family members, citizens, and leaders in a world that so desperately needs their independent critical thinking skills.
Tom Brown is a longtime St. Helena resident who served as a dean at Saint Mary’s College of California for 27 years. He currently is a consultant and speaker at colleges and universities that are seeking to keep more of the students they enroll. Send comments, questions or suggestions for future columns to: thedean@tbrownassociates.com