The Advising Dean: Supporting parents to support their students

I flew across the country with our oldest daughter, Ayanna, for her first year of high school in Wallingford, Connecticut. I remember her girlish cheerfulness as we said goodbye, but I drove away in silent tears.

Last week, Ayanna remembered her own tears falling several years ago when she dropped off her firstborn, Briahn, for her first year at the University of Hawaii. She likely shed more tears last weekend in bidding farewell to her middle daughter, Jasmine, at Columbia.

Late-summer days mark the passages of life for parents and families, as their children leave home; first to kindergarten, later to middle school and high school; then on to college, or into the world of work.

Passages are joyful as we watch children grow. However, there is often some sadness, even fear, as they move on from our loving arms into a larger world we hope will nurture, challenge, and support them as much as we have.

Colleges have long offered orientation programs to support their new and transfer students to move into college successfully. However, many colleges have come to recognize that parents and families also need guidance and support as they embark on a new phase of their own lives.

Saint Mary’s was among the nation’s first colleges and universities to offer a welcome and orientation program for new students’ parents and families. In addition to words of welcome from the president, faculty, and student leaders, these programs shared advice and confirmed the important role parents and families play in supporting students to move into and through college successfully.

Among the most highly rated programs were panels of parents of current students who shared their experiences and advice with families of incoming students in both English and Spanish.

Dr. Ari Umutyan and wife, Erin, were students at Saint Mary’s during their undergraduate days. Ari currently serves as medical director of the Martin-O'Neil Cancer Center at Adventist Health St. Helena, and their son, Alec, is a second-year student at the University of Colorado in Boulder.

Ari acknowledges feeling sadness when Alec left for college. While confident that Alec would be OK, Ari felt uncertain about what was going to happen and how it would differ from his own experiences.

“One thing that helped our relationship was trusting that Alec would make the right decisions for himself,” Ari recalls, adding, “Rather than trying to be ‘the fixer,’ I’ve tried to become a consultant to support Alec as he transitions further into adulthood.”

Parents are accustomed to giving advice; however, Ari now asks Alec, “Do you want my advice?”, and trusts that he will figure things out on his own. “It’s important for Alec to know I’ll always believe in him.”

Asked what more he would like to have known, Ari’s responses mirrored those of long-ago surveys of parents and families. He needed more information about the transitions students go through during and after their first year of college; about resources and services, especially advising and career services; and further information about practical matters, such as obtaining second-year off-campus living accommodations in Boulder’s competitive rental market.

Given the ever-changing employment environment, we agree students must act early to learn more about majors, internships, service learning opportunities, and planning for careers. Additionally, the time to begin planning for graduate or professional school is during the first years of college, not the last one.

As I watched the livestream of Sunday’s Columbia convocation, several speakers reminded students that faculty and staff want students to succeed as do they and their families.

This year’s entering first-year college students are truly unique, as they have been isolated from campus environments for much of the past two years. As a result, some may find themselves experiencing anxiety and should be strongly encouraged to utilize campus counseling, campus ministry, and other services to reduce the stress of their new setting. These are an integral part of the college experience can students empower students to view help seeking as an important life skill.

Whenever parents ask what advice I would give them as they say their farewells — for now, I encourage them to tell children they are proud of them and love them unconditionally.

As go the lyrics to an Alan Jackson song:

“Wherever life's road leads, you can get back

To a love that's strong and free

And never be alone.

In your heart, there's still a place

No matter how right or wrong you've gone,

You can always come home … ”