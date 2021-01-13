The Advising Dean: The courage to hear and tell the truth

The Latin root of the word educate is “educare,” to lead. A dictionary example of its usage includes, “To give intellectual, moral, and social instruction, typically at a school or university.”
One of the earliest lessons of American social and moral instruction given to children of my generation was the myth of a young George Washington who received a small hatchet as a gift. Little George roamed through his parents’ garden chopping at sticks and plants, finally chopping his father’s favorite cherry tree until it died.
Shortly thereafter, George’s angry father burst into the house, asking, “Do you know who has killed my beautiful little cherry tree yonder in the garden?” Though frightened by his father’s anger, young George responded, “I cannot tell a lie, father; I cut it with my hatchet.”
Parson W.L. Weems, Washington’s first biographer, wrote, “The anger died out of his father’s face, and taking the boy tenderly in his arms, he said, ‘My son, that you should not be afraid to tell the truth is worth more to me than a thousand trees!’”
Following the spectacle of an angry mob swarming the U.S. Capitol last week, Trinity University President Patricia McGuire writes, “Higher education must own some of the responsibilities for the moral failures that established the conditions for the January 6 insurrection.”
McGuire continues, “Silence is the enemy of truth, and yet few college presidents dared to challenge the tsunami of official lies, raising no voice in defense of democracy.”
In 1938, with fascism on the march across Europe, President Franklin D. Roosevelt wrote this message to America’s educators: “Democracy cannot succeed unless those who express their choice are prepared to choose wisely. The real safeguard of democracy, therefore, is education.”
One of the widely stated goals of higher education is to develop critical thinking skills: the ability to analyze and evaluate information objectively in order to form reasoned judgments.
In 2016, the Oxford Dictionary announced “post-truth” as its Word of the Year, defining it as, “Relating to circumstances in which objective facts are less influential in shaping public opinion than appeals to emotion and personal belief.”
Berkeley Professor Alva Noe observes, “When it comes to post-truth, feelings, identifications, anxieties and fantasies matter. Not arguments. Not facts.”
The Little, Brown Handbook has long been used to guide students in their writing. The section entitled, “Distinguishing Fact, Opinion, Belief, and Prejudice” offers valuable insights in this Age of Post-Truth.
Facts are, “Verifiable and can be determined to be true by research and evidence. Facts provide crucial support for the assertion of an argument.” An example would be, “COVID-19 is a new disease, caused by a novel (or new) coronavirus that has not previously been seen in humans.”
Opinion is, “An honest attempt to draw a reasonable conclusion based on factual evidence.” One must always let the listener know what the evidence is and how it led to arriving at an opinion.” An example would be, “Center for Disease Control scientists find that COVID-19 spreads through respiratory droplets or small particles, when an infected person coughs, sneezes, sings, talks, or breathes.“
Beliefs are, “Convictions based on cultural or personal faith, morality, or values.” Beliefs are often expressed as facts or opinion, especially when appealing to the emotions of those who already share the belief. “COVID-19 is no more dangerous than the flu and can be cured by drinking hot beverages,” are examples of beliefs that are confused with opinion. Such statements are not based on facts or other evidence and cannot serve as the basis of rational arguments.
I used to have a sign on my office wall reading, “One of mankind’s greatest illusions is that people want to have their minds changed by facts.”
However, as John Adams, to whom George Washington peacefully turned over the second presidency in a young America, wrote, “Facts are stubborn things. Whatever may be our wishes, our inclinations, or the dictates of our passion, these cannot alter the state of facts and evidence.”
In the film “A Few Good Men,” Jack Nicholson’s character, Colonel Jessup, is revealed to be lying about a sensitive situation. When the attorney presses him to tell the truth Jessup screams, “You can’t handle the truth!”
The events of January 6, 2021, challenge educators to rededicate themselves to teaching students to distinguish facts from beliefs and opinions. They also challenge all Americans to ask whether we can tell and take the truth — or not. Without both America cannot survive as a democracy.
Tom Brown is a longtime St. Helena resident who served as a dean at Saint Mary's College of California for 27 years. He currently is a consultant and speaker at colleges and universities that are seeking to keep more of the students they enroll.