The Advising Dean: The courage to hear and tell the truth

Opinion is, “An honest attempt to draw a reasonable conclusion based on factual evidence.” One must always let the listener know what the evidence is and how it led to arriving at an opinion.” An example would be, “Center for Disease Control scientists find that COVID-19 spreads through respiratory droplets or small particles, when an infected person coughs, sneezes, sings, talks, or breathes.“

Beliefs are, “Convictions based on cultural or personal faith, morality, or values.” Beliefs are often expressed as facts or opinion, especially when appealing to the emotions of those who already share the belief. “COVID-19 is no more dangerous than the flu and can be cured by drinking hot beverages,” are examples of beliefs that are confused with opinion. Such statements are not based on facts or other evidence and cannot serve as the basis of rational arguments.

I used to have a sign on my office wall reading, “One of mankind’s greatest illusions is that people want to have their minds changed by facts.”

However, as John Adams, to whom George Washington peacefully turned over the second presidency in a young America, wrote, “Facts are stubborn things. Whatever may be our wishes, our inclinations, or the dictates of our passion, these cannot alter the state of facts and evidence.”