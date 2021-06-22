The Advising Dean: The magnificent miracles of MacKenzie Scott

MacKenzie Scott is an American novelist and philanthropist whose net worth is $57 billion. Ms. Scott helped her husband, Jeff Bezos, started Amazon from their garage to become the 21st wealthiest person and third-wealthiest woman in the world.
Over the past two years, Scott has donated more than $1.5 billion to dozens of colleges, whose students are mostly from communities she describes as “chronically underserved.” She shares in a blog post that her primary focus is on colleges and nonprofits dedicated to equity and social change.
Billionaires often give to Ivy League and elite private schools that are already wealthy, as these donations bring prestige — both for the receiver and the donor. Rather than giving to the already extremely wealthy Harvards, Stanfords, and Yales of the higher education universe, Scott’s contributions go to frequently overlooked colleges that serve the overwhelming majority of America’s college students.
Recipients include community colleges, where one-third of students begin their higher education journeys; many being first-generation, low-income, veterans, single parents, and others at the margins of American life.
Other beneficiaries include HBCUs (Historically Black Colleges & Universities) that continue to produce a significant proportion of Black teachers, doctors, pharmacists, and engineers. HBCUs also enroll 25% of students who are not Black compared with only 15% in 1976.
Scott also targets Hispanic Serving Institutions (HSIs) that comprise less that 20% of higher education institutions, yet educate 67% of Hispanic/Latinx students.
HSIs are campuses like Napa Valley College and Santa Rosa Junior College that enroll 25% or more Hispanic/Latinx students and are eligible to compete for U.S. Department of Education grants to provide programs and services that benefit ALL students.
MacKenzie Scott’s approach is a refreshing disruption of the usual pattern of enriching the already rich. Nothing against Harvard, which reported a 7% return on an endowment of $41 BILLION that generated nearly $3 BILLION in 2020 alone. However, while Harvard or Stanford would welcome another $10 or $50 million gift, that amount isn’t the same game changer as MacKenzie’s $7 million gift to Porterville College, $40 million to California State University at Northridge (both HSIs), or $50 million to HBCU Prairie View A&M.
Prairie View President Ruth Simmons previously served as president at Ivy League Brown University and says, “I used to be the president of one of those big colleges where it was quite routine to be in conversations with people about gifts of this size.” However, Simmons adds, “It rarely happens at institutions like Prairie View, and it rarely happens especially for the kinds of students we serve.”
Dr. Tony Munroe, president of Borough of Manhattan Community College in Lower Manhattan, received $30 million from Scott. Dr. Munroe recalls, “When it was shared with me who the donor is and how much, I had a moment. I literally began to cry.”
Scott’s gifts come without strings attached, meaning colleges can spend the money as they consider best for their specific needs.
Matt Redd observes in a June 17 Inside Higher Education column, “Scott’s breakthrough — and it’s really worth the term — is to recognize that requirements that might make sense at Campus A could be inefficient or counterproductive at Campus B, even if everybody is acting in good faith.”
Scott correctly observes that the selected colleges “are on the front lines of challenges and know best how to put the money to good use." She continues, “We encourage them to spend it however they choose and many reported that this trust significantly increased the impact of the gift."
Greater attention is being paid to the growing inequality in our nation and world. As the 19th-century poet Percy Bysshe Shelley, observes, “The rich get richer and the poor get poorer.”
As a college educator, I was disappointed in foundations that were usually unwilling to take a chance on “high risk students,” preferring instead to offer support to students near the top of their classes who would likely already reap numerous scholarship offers.
As a foundation executive, I was similarly frustrated because so much giving goes to elite institutions that often spend only a tiny share of their sizable endowments to increase access or support initiatives that could narrow achievement gaps.
We should be encouraged by the possibility that more individuals, foundations, and organizations will be inspired to follow MacKenzie Scott’s remarkable example by taking risks on institutions and students too often overlooked and underserved by donors with the resources that could truly make difference for “The least of these.”
Tom Brown is a longtime St. Helena resident who served as a dean at Saint Mary’s College of California for 27 years. He currently is a consultant and speaker at colleges and universities that are seeking to keep more of the students they enroll. Send comments, questions or suggestions for future columns to: thedean@tbrownassociates.com