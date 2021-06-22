The Advising Dean: The magnificent miracles of MacKenzie Scott

Scott also targets Hispanic Serving Institutions (HSIs) that comprise less that 20% of higher education institutions, yet educate 67% of Hispanic/Latinx students.

HSIs are campuses like Napa Valley College and Santa Rosa Junior College that enroll 25% or more Hispanic/Latinx students and are eligible to compete for U.S. Department of Education grants to provide programs and services that benefit ALL students.

MacKenzie Scott’s approach is a refreshing disruption of the usual pattern of enriching the already rich. Nothing against Harvard, which reported a 7% return on an endowment of $41 BILLION that generated nearly $3 BILLION in 2020 alone. However, while Harvard or Stanford would welcome another $10 or $50 million gift, that amount isn’t the same game changer as MacKenzie’s $7 million gift to Porterville College, $40 million to California State University at Northridge (both HSIs), or $50 million to HBCU Prairie View A&M.

Prairie View President Ruth Simmons previously served as president at Ivy League Brown University and says, “I used to be the president of one of those big colleges where it was quite routine to be in conversations with people about gifts of this size.” However, Simmons adds, “It rarely happens at institutions like Prairie View, and it rarely happens especially for the kinds of students we serve.”