The Advising Dean: Things we found in the fire

We lost our home of 21 years in September’s Glass Fire.
When a house burns, the sheathing and frame apparently go first and eventually collapse. Then the roof caves in and continues to smolder until it and everything beneath is reduced to ash.
The expectation that we would be able to salvage something — anything — of sentimental value quickly disappeared as we trekked through a desolate landscape that has become a photographic symbol of California’s wildfires: A lone chimney standing amidst the ruins.
The loss was overwhelming. However, beyond the ashes we found something even more important: Daily reminders of the relationships my wife, Nushi, and I developed over our combined 60-plus years as educators at Saint Mary’s College of California.
Bruce Streblow, who was a “rambunctious” student (ask him for the details!) from my earliest days at Saint Mary’s, drove me through the Silverado roadblock to visit our destroyed home for the first time. Another one of “my kids,” recently retired Far Niente President Larry Maguire and wife Karen, were among the first of many local Gaels to reach out with offers of assistance.
Shortly thereafter, Roland Travas, a long ago student who came to Moraga from India, sent his sympathies via Facebook, although we had rarely communicated since his graduation many years ago. Roland also asked if I knew the whereabouts of his former classmate and friend, Joanna Guidotti, whom he had last heard operated a B&B in Napa. I quickly located Joanna on Google and called to say Roland had sent greetings.
In the course of our hour-long conversation, I suddenly remembered that it was Joanna, a Spanish and French graduate, whom I had cited to decades of students as an example of the fact that there really is no singular “prelaw” major.
Nushi came to the U.S. as an international student. She recalls the biting cold of Waterville, Maine, as being only slightly less tolerable than the chilly reception she received as a “foreign” student. Accordingly, throughout her career Nushi dedicated herself to being a loving, supportive, and demanding teacher, advisor, and mentor to generations of Saint Mary’s students from abroad and others to whom she became known simply as Mama Nushi.
For her, among the greatest losses are the essays and letters she received from her students, photos of class trips taken, artwork gifted, and other treasured mementos.
Since the fire, Nushi and I have received a veritable deluge of messages via social media, email, and text expressing sadness and disbelief at the loss of our home, a place where so many students, faculty, families, and friends had been welcomed and gathered over the years.
In addition to an outpouring of concern, a group of alums in Japan established a GoFundMe campaign, two cases of wine arrived from an Anderson Valley alumna’s family, and last week, a DHL box arrived from a former student in Amsterdam just is time for Thanksgiving packed with Gouda!
Several years ago, I wrote a Star column entitled “Ties That Bind” wherein I quoted the American historian Henry Adams: “Teachers touch eternity. They never know where their influence stops.”
Back then, a former Saint Mary’s colleague and dear friend, Steve Sloane and his wife, Kit, had recently lost their home and ranch in a fire that swept through Middletown. Shortly thereafter, Steve was celebrated on his retirement from the College. Fighting back tears, the beloved dean and teacher reached out to embrace several former students in attendance saying, “It was always all about you.”
The term “autotelic” emerged from the work of Hungarian psychologist Mihalyi Csikszentmihalyi (Sick-cent-mee-hi), referring to individuals who generally do things for the sake of the doing, rather than to achieve some later external goal or reward.
The sorry state of compensation for America’s teachers means that most good teachers are autotelic, as they are motivated by the intrinsic rewards gained from knowing they are helping create the future as opposed to the promise of material benefits — including wine and cheese.
Steve, Nushi, and I may have lost many material goods in the Middletown and Glass Fires; however, our students remind us of the good that is done through the relationships between them and those of us blessed with the gift of teaching and advising them.
Tom Brown is a longtime St. Helena resident who served as a dean at Saint Mary’s College of California for 27 years. He currently is a consultant and speaker at colleges and universities that are seeking to keep more of the students they enroll. Send comments, questions or suggestions for future columns to: thedean@tbrownassociates.com
