The Advising Dean: Things we found in the fire

Several years ago, I wrote a Star column entitled “Ties That Bind” wherein I quoted the American historian Henry Adams: “Teachers touch eternity. They never know where their influence stops.”

Back then, a former Saint Mary’s colleague and dear friend, Steve Sloane and his wife, Kit, had recently lost their home and ranch in a fire that swept through Middletown. Shortly thereafter, Steve was celebrated on his retirement from the College. Fighting back tears, the beloved dean and teacher reached out to embrace several former students in attendance saying, “It was always all about you.”

The term “autotelic” emerged from the work of Hungarian psychologist Mihalyi Csikszentmihalyi (Sick-cent-mee-hi), referring to individuals who generally do things for the sake of the doing, rather than to achieve some later external goal or reward.

The sorry state of compensation for America’s teachers means that most good teachers are autotelic, as they are motivated by the intrinsic rewards gained from knowing they are helping create the future as opposed to the promise of material benefits — including wine and cheese.

Steve, Nushi, and I may have lost many material goods in the Middletown and Glass Fires; however, our students remind us of the good that is done through the relationships between them and those of us blessed with the gift of teaching and advising them.

Tom Brown is a longtime St. Helena resident who served as a dean at Saint Mary’s College of California for 27 years. He currently is a consultant and speaker at colleges and universities that are seeking to keep more of the students they enroll. Send comments, questions or suggestions for future columns to: thedean@tbrownassociates.com