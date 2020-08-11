The Advising Dean: To go or not to go

Most educators, parents, and others agree that younger students need to be in school for their emotional and social development, as well as for their intellectual growth. Given high rates of child poverty in America, schools are also where many kids get their most nutritious meals every day.

Only 40% of Americans have jobs where they can work from home. In view of inadequate national provisions for childcare and parental leave, healthcare tied to employment, and low saving rates and schools also become safe places for children during their parent’s workdays.

Making the case for students “needing” to be in college this fall, especially with the Coronavirus lurking, is more problematic.

One of the many things I learned as an advisor is that we sometimes need to ask more questions in order to discover the best answers. In advising students for fall 2020, I offer some examples:

-Does the college you’re planning to attend have classrooms, residence halls, and recreational facilities that allow for compliance with CDC guidelines for social distancing? Will your peers in class, in the dorm, and in social settings be willing and able to meet your expectations for staying safe and healthy?