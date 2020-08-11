The Advising Dean: To go or not to go

Annually, for 22 years, on a certain September morning I walked across the quad at Saint Mary’s College on my way to speak to new first-year students for our orientation program. I can still smell the sweet perfume of newly mowed grass, hear the muffled banter as students found their seats in the dimly lit theater, and feel the palpable excitement — of the new students and myself.
The day before, I usually spoke to a similar gathering of parents and families. Both sessions were part of our efforts to support new students to successfully move in, move through, and move on from college.
I can only wonder what I might say to new students, parents, and families in this time of Coronavirus.
A July 10 Chronicle of Higher Education headline bluntly stated that in deciding how and whether to reopen this fall, college leaders are confronting, “An ethical challenge unlike any [they] have ever faced before.”
Their decisions may literally be matters of life and death given the recent upsurge in COVID-19, and the challenges of balancing Center for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines for reopening schools and risks for students, as well as faculty, administrators, and staff — especially those “of a certain age.”
The College Crisis Initiative at Davidson College identifies seven primary instructional approaches campuses are planning for fall 2020. As of last Friday, 27% are planning classes primarily or fully in-person; 30% fully or primarily online; and 15% hybrid (50% of class in-person and 50% online).
As is reflective of continuing uncertainty in every area in practically every nation, a significant percentage of campuses have yet to determine what they are going to do with only a few weeks of summer remaining.
Research demonstrates that personal relationships with faculty are the primary predictors of college success, especially for students who are first-year, first generation, have special learning needs, or are otherwise at greater risk for dropping out. In working with Latinx students, we use the term Personalismo.
I still recall making that point at a workshop more than 20 years ago and having someone ask: “How do we develop personal relationships with students online?” Frankly, I didn’t have the answer then and I’m not certain most educators have the answer today.
K-12 teachers generally receive instruction, supervision, and mentoring before beginning to teach. However, this is not the case for most college professors, particularly those in four-year institutions. University faculty are usually hired for the degrees they received and from where, or their research and publications, rather than for their demonstrated teaching effectiveness.
In recent years, K-12 teacher preparation and college in-service professional development programs have included incorporating technology into classroom coursework; however, no program operated on the assumption that 100% of classes would be online.
Most educators, parents, and others agree that younger students need to be in school for their emotional and social development, as well as for their intellectual growth. Given high rates of child poverty in America, schools are also where many kids get their most nutritious meals every day.
Only 40% of Americans have jobs where they can work from home. In view of inadequate national provisions for childcare and parental leave, healthcare tied to employment, and low saving rates and schools also become safe places for children during their parent’s workdays.
Making the case for students “needing” to be in college this fall, especially with the Coronavirus lurking, is more problematic.
One of the many things I learned as an advisor is that we sometimes need to ask more questions in order to discover the best answers. In advising students for fall 2020, I offer some examples:
-Does the college you’re planning to attend have classrooms, residence halls, and recreational facilities that allow for compliance with CDC guidelines for social distancing? Will your peers in class, in the dorm, and in social settings be willing and able to meet your expectations for staying safe and healthy?
-Will your planned campus offer multiple instructional approaches this fall? For example, lectures with follow-up discussion groups may be effective online, while clinical labs, performing arts, and writing classes are more effective in-person.
-If the term begins in-person but needs to shift to online, will the cost of tuition still be worth it to you?
-Is it possible to request a deferral (postponement) of enrollment for this term, so you can work, volunteer, or take a “gap year?”
As George Bernard Shaw observes, “The reasonable person adapts himself to the world, while the unreasonable person tries to adapt the world to himself.”
Tom Brown is a St. Helena resident who served as a dean at Saint Mary's College of California for 27 years. He currently is a consultant and speaker at colleges and universities that are seeking to keep more of the students they enroll. Send comments, questions or suggestions for future columns to: thedean@tbrownassociates.com
