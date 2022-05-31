The Advising Dean: When are we going to do something?

It’s that time of year again when parents, families, and communities recognize and honor students moving from one educational level to the next — from preschool to first grade, elementary school to middle school, from high school to college or work, or from college into the world.

Over the past 15 years, I have written several columns celebrating graduating students whose personal and academic achievements will contribute to shaping better futures for themselves, our nation, and the world.

As the 2021-22 academic year ends, I add my congratulations to those preparing to write new life cycle chapters.

Some of this year’s celebrations may be more subdued, however, as students, parents, and families hold each other just a little bit closer as the name of a school and a small town most had never heard of joins a growing list seared into the national conscience.

Uvalde, Texas, joins Columbine, Sandy Hook Elementary, West Nickel Mines Amish School, Oxford High and Parkland, Florida’s Marjorie Stoneman Douglas among the too many other places where young lives have come to a violent and unnecessary end.

Mahatma Gandhi has often been quoted as saying, “The greatness of a nation can be judged by how it treats its weakest members.” However, Gandhi never actually spoke or wrote those words.

Rather, it was former Senator and Vice President Hubert Humphrey, speaking at the dedication of the U.S. Department of Health, Education and Welfare Building named for him, who said, “The moral test of government is how that government treats those who are in the dawn of life, the children ... ”

One can only wonder how Senator Humphrey would assess the morality of a Congress unwilling to act to protect the nation’s children from mayhem.

A recent Voice of America article recalls March 13, 1996, when a 43-year-old former Scout walked into Dunblane Primary School in central Scotland and killed 16 5- and 6-year-old children, their teacher, and wounded 12 other children and 2 teachers.

Shortly thereafter, the British Parliament outlawed handguns and there have been no more mass school shootings.

Two months after the 9/11 attacks, President George W. Bush created the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) that requires screening of checked bags, reinforcement of cockpit doors, and more federal air marshals on flights.

There has been nothing close to another 9/11 since.

In a column following the Parkland massacre (“And The Children Shall Lead Them,” Feb. 27, 2018), I referenced a New York Times article recalling a 1929 St. Valentine’s Day Massacre in a Chicago garage that took place 70 years before Columbine.

The gun used was the first fully automatic firearm, the Thompson submachine gun. The battlefield weapon came too late for World War I, so the manufacturer marketed it as a self-defense firearm. In 1934, Congress passed the first federal gun control act, The National Firearms Act of 1934, to keep the “Tommy gun” out of private hands.

The article concluded, “We should be ashamed that the killing of criminals 90 years ago helped spur change, while the repeated slaughter of children prompts little more than thoughts and prayers.”

A May 25, 2022 article in The Atlantic observes, “While Americans don’t believe gun control would solve all of the problems associated with gun violence, a commanding majority supports the central priorities of gun-control advocates.”

A Pew poll finds 81% of Americans support universal background checks, 63% an assault-weapons ban, and 64% a ban on high-capacity ammunition magazines.

As political commentator John Oliver observes, “One failed attempt at a shoe bombing and we all have to take our shoes off at the airport.” More than 311,000 children at 331 schools have experienced gun violence at school since Columbine, but there have been no changes in the regulation of guns.

In my column after nine murders at Umpqua Community College in 2015 (“Blacksburg, Roseburg, and American Culture,” Oct. 6, 2015), I concluded, “It seems clear that politicians who see their elected positions as employment rather than service to the nation won’t find solutions.”

It is long past time for the U.S to join the ranks of enlightened nations with regard to regulating guns and those who own them. It is the very least we can do to secure the “domestic tranquility” at the basis of the U.S. Constitution and provide for the physical, spiritual, and mental well-being of the nation’s children.

As Golden State Warriors Coach Steve Kerr agonizingly screamed at a press conference in Dallas last week, “When are we going to DO something?!”

Tom Brown is a St. Helena resident who served as a dean at Saint Mary’s College of California for 27 years. He currently is a consultant and speaker at colleges and universities that are seeking to keep more of the students they enroll. Send comments, questions or suggestions for future columns to: thedean@tbrownassociates.com