The Advising Dean: You're not the boss of me

I spent my career offering academic, career, and personal advice to students, faculty and others at Saint Mary’s College, where I served as Dean of Advising Services. While Facebook postings occasionally appear with students kindly expressing gratitude for advice I provided, I cannot recall receiving similar feedback for advice given but not taken.

Accordingly, an article I recently came across intrigued me: “Sometimes We Should Ignore Advice: Even People Who Give Us Advice Think So.” The authors suggest that an important consideration in deciding whether to follow someone’s advice is how confident the advisor is in the advice s/he is giving.

For example, when people learn I live in the Napa Valley, they often assume I must know a great deal about wine. I respond that if they place three glasses in front of me, one with a white wine, another with red, and still another with a Rosé wine, I will be able to tell them which is white, red, or Rosé.

Quite simply, I am not a sommelier or a viticulturist and one would be unwise to follow my advice regarding differences in vintages or the reasons a bottle of Screaming Eagle cab is worth $4,000. Ask me for some distinctions among the nation’s 200 law schools, however, and my longtime experience as a prelaw advisor could prove more useful.