The Advising Dean: You're not the boss of me

I spent my career offering academic, career, and personal advice to students, faculty and others at Saint Mary’s College, where I served as Dean of Advising Services. While Facebook postings occasionally appear with students kindly expressing gratitude for advice I provided, I cannot recall receiving similar feedback for advice given but not taken.
Accordingly, an article I recently came across intrigued me: “Sometimes We Should Ignore Advice: Even People Who Give Us Advice Think So.” The authors suggest that an important consideration in deciding whether to follow someone’s advice is how confident the advisor is in the advice s/he is giving.
For example, when people learn I live in the Napa Valley, they often assume I must know a great deal about wine. I respond that if they place three glasses in front of me, one with a white wine, another with red, and still another with a Rosé wine, I will be able to tell them which is white, red, or Rosé.
Quite simply, I am not a sommelier or a viticulturist and one would be unwise to follow my advice regarding differences in vintages or the reasons a bottle of Screaming Eagle cab is worth $4,000. Ask me for some distinctions among the nation’s 200 law schools, however, and my longtime experience as a prelaw advisor could prove more useful.
Advice is only as good as the sources from which it comes, which brings me to the case of the rapper Nikki Minaj. Ms. Minaj recently shared advice with her 158 million Instagram followers, urging caution regarding COVID-19 vaccinations because her “Cousin’s friends in Trinidad” reportedly experienced unfortunate side effects.
A recent poll finds one in five Americans saying they will not get a COVID-19 vaccination even as the Delta strain proves evermore contagious and dangerous.
Health care providers and systems clearly must work harder to earn the trust of communities of color whose previous experiences have left them wary and suspicious. However, Swarthmore Professor Syon Bhanot offers the concept of “reactance” to explain why so many other Americans appear willing to ignore the advice of the nation’s top scientists and public health experts.
In countries like the U.S., where independence and personal freedom are considered virtues, reactance can lead some people to feel duty-bound to do the opposite of what others tell them when they believe their “freedoms” are being “reduced or threatened.” Bhanot observes “reactance” can be humorous, such as when a child responds to a command with “You’re not the boss of me.”
Nick Tasler, an organizational psychologist, observes that we often sabotage ourselves by ignoring good advice because it gives us a sense of personal competence and power. Tasler and Bhanot agree that for some, refusing to wear a mask, socially distance, or take a vaccine provides opportunities to snub experts and “stick it to the elites” they feel look down on them.
However, in the face of a lethal pandemic, refusal to take advice — especially from those with expertise — can be the difference between life and death for the individual, as well as for others.
As we confront the deadly airborne Delta virus, a wit like Oliver Wendell Holmes might reply, “Your freedom ends where my nose begins.”
In his 2018 book, “Post-truth,” Lee McIntyre argues that our methods for determining truth are increasingly under attack. In his more recent book, “How to Talk to a Science Denier,” McIntyre asks why and who would want “influencers” like Minaj to undermine American’s faith in science?
An April 2020 New York Times column, “Putin’s Long War against American Science,” provides some guidance in concluding, “A decade of health disinformation has sown wide confusion, hurt major institutions, and encouraged the spread of deadly diseases.”
Ms. Minaj was unwittingly serving foreign adversaries in spreading misinformation, defined as false, inaccurate, or misleading information that does not necessarily have the intention to deceive. Disinformation on the other hand are lies specifically intended to deceive others.
Effective academic advisors seek to support students to make thoughtful decisions for themselves based on accumulating, analyzing, and developing action plans based on the best available information. This approach requires searching beyond Wikipedia, Dr. Google, or a favorite Facebook talking head, and distinguishing between information, misinformation, and disinformation.
As for those unvaccinated folks, hooked up to ventilators and gasping for their last breaths in America’s overwhelmed Intensive Care Units? They probably don’t really care about intent, only about the impact of advice given but not taken.
Tom Brown is a longtime St. Helena resident who served as a dean at Saint Mary’s College of California for 27 years. He currently is a consultant and speaker at colleges and universities that are seeking to keep more of the students they enroll. Send comments, questions or suggestions for future columns to: thedean@tbrownassociates.com