The birds and the beehive

It is interesting to wonder if people casually applying the cryptic phrase “the birds and the bees” are aware that they are referring to one of the most mysterious and immensely important biological phenomena on our Blue Planet.

The biological/metaphorical/metaphysical importance of sexual reproduction could not be more profound. Whether the process originated as the result of the random collision of chaotic molecules, or was the handiwork of God, without its emergence the highest form of life would likely have been aquatic “green slime” (even some of those plants reproduce sexually).

No ferns, mosses or angiosperms (flowering plants). No gymnosperms (cone-bearing trees). Life above sea level, lake level or river level would have been impossible and the worldwide landscape would have appeared like the Moon or Mars. The atmosphere would have contained high levels of carbon dioxide and low levels of life-sustaining oxygen.

The highest forms of animals would likely have been unicellular or perhaps some small, asexual worms. Even in lower plants and animals, the process is essential for allowing for increased biodiversity, hybrid vigor and a myriad of genetic functions. It may be the most important factor in the dynamic process of creation/evolution on Planet Earth.