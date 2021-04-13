The conversation continues

Admittedly, I find much to unpack in Justin Phillips’ April 11 San Francisco Chronicle column (“Wine Country City Has Segregation Problem”), especially the broader structural and systemic issues detailed in the piece: St. Helena's history and location of housing development and its minority participation in local government. Undoubtedly, the column has struck a chord with many, evoked strong visceral reactions and become the “talk of the town.” This difficult conversation began several years ago in our community, and from my perspective, it should continue.

As we discuss these issues, however, I see no benefit in questioning the timing, reasoning or motivation behind Phillips’ piece, or its factual basis, since that will not change the fact that much work still needs to be done on the structural and systemic fronts. Ultimately, the wisest and most productive course is simply to admit that much work needs to be done to increase diversity, inclusivity and equity in St. Helena and in Napa County.