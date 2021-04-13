The conversation continues

Admittedly, I find much to unpack in Justin Phillips’ April 11 San Francisco Chronicle column (“Wine Country City Has Segregation Problem”), especially the broader structural and systemic issues detailed in the piece: St. Helena's history and location of housing development and its minority participation in local government. Undoubtedly, the column has struck a chord with many, evoked strong visceral reactions and become the “talk of the town.” This difficult conversation began several years ago in our community, and from my perspective, it should continue.
As we discuss these issues, however, I see no benefit in questioning the timing, reasoning or motivation behind Phillips’ piece, or its factual basis, since that will not change the fact that much work still needs to be done on the structural and systemic fronts. Ultimately, the wisest and most productive course is simply to admit that much work needs to be done to increase diversity, inclusivity and equity in St. Helena and in Napa County.
To that end, after my election in 2014 our city council formally included the pursuit of affordable housing in the city's vision and mission statements and formally began recognizing and celebrating LGBTQ+ Pride Month. In 2016 the city amended its zoning ordinance to make multi-family dwellings a “by right” use in the city's High Density Residential zoning district. In 2017, our city successfully defended a lawsuit challenging a multi-family housing project. In 2018, we commissioned a community housing and strategy report. In 2020, we adopted a resolution calling discrimination and systemic racism a “public health threat.” And more recently we thoroughly examined our law enforcement policies, held LGBTQ+ and diversity workshops, started providing Spanish interpretation for city council and planning commission meetings and formally committed to diversity, inclusivity and equity as a primary tenet of our council's vision and mission statements.
However, given our region’s economic homogeneity and social stratification, the conversation and response to social and economic injustice and racial inequity certainly has to extend beyond the jurisdictional boundaries of St. Helena.
Unfortunately, and ironically, the "success" of the Napa Valley has made it more difficult to achieve the moral imperative of a full-spectrum community. The high cost of land, which often precludes the construction of affordable housing, is at least partially the result of the success of Napa County's agricultural preserve and the success of the Napa Valley wine industry.
At the same time, St. Helena is experiencing a rapidly shrinking middle class. More and more of our middle-class housing stock is being converted to second home ownership. Folks are willing to pay huge sums of money to purchase and upgrade modest single-family houses and then use them as vacation homes, and we pay a huge societal price by not having a more diverse, fully participatory community.
Our city's annual housing report describes what St. Helena has done recently to meet its housing obligations, including significant financial contributions and fee waivers from the city. However, it also reveals how little affordable housing we have produced following the very successful Stonebridge and Hunt's Grove housing projects in the 1990s. Again, although we should celebrate those achievements, we have to reckon with our history, admit our community failings and commit to consistently doing much better going forward.
Although housing construction for our employees will remain a daunting challenge given our small-town capacity issues, extremely high cost of land, wildfire threats, aging infrastructure and extremely limited water supply and wastewater treatment capacity, I am convinced that we need an all-hands-on-deck approach to this longstanding issue. This includes all levels of government, the non-profit sector and private enterprise.
To be clear, we cannot move forward by simply talking or committing to the status quo. Diversity, inclusivity and equity demand that we continue to move out of our comfort zones. Our initial focus should include the removal of barriers to civic engagement. We can start by offering training, mentorship and meaningful opportunities for diverse participation in our civic life to ensure that our council, commission and committee representatives better reflect the demographics of St. Helena. And then we must commit to the actual construction of reasonably priced housing throughout our city for folks from all walks of life and all backgrounds.
Although my mother is half Mexican and I was raised by a Mexican grandmother under adverse economic circumstances, I can never truly step into the shoes of a person of color. But I can bring to bear empathy, openness to change and a commitment to the dignity and respect of every individual, irrespective of race, ethnicity, economic circumstances, age, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, or gender expression. We all have the opportunity to continue to live out these core community values as we examine our past, rectify some of our shortcomings and celebrate both our past and future successes.
Note: The opinions expressed herein are mine individually and are not intended to represent the official positions of the City of St. Helena or the St. Helena City Council.
Paul Dohring
Vice Mayor, City of St. Helena