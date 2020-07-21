The hidden Mary Koberstein

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I first met Mary Koberstein in August 2015, when she was appointed to the St. Helena Planning Commission.

When she was appointed I called her as Peter McCrea did me, when I was appointed to the Commission, and invited her to have coffee one morning so that we could get to know each other and I could tell her what she could expect from the current Commission and what was expected of her.

What I didn’t know when we sat down to talk was the level of experience she had as a city planner and in the private sector as a real estate and land use attorney. She certainly had more experience with the type of issues she would face as a Planning Commissioner than I did or anyone else on the PC did at that time.

Mary always came to our meetings very well prepared, with sound reasoning, was able to communicate clearly and had the ability to work both with the other commissioners as well as with the applicants and residents of St. Helena that came to make public comments. She was always polite and respectful to everyone that participated and her preparedness allowed her to make sound decisions.