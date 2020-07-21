The hidden Mary Koberstein

I first met Mary Koberstein in August 2015, when she was appointed to the St. Helena Planning Commission.
When she was appointed I called her as Peter McCrea did me, when I was appointed to the Commission, and invited her to have coffee one morning so that we could get to know each other and I could tell her what she could expect from the current Commission and what was expected of her.
What I didn’t know when we sat down to talk was the level of experience she had as a city planner and in the private sector as a real estate and land use attorney. She certainly had more experience with the type of issues she would face as a Planning Commissioner than I did or anyone else on the PC did at that time.
Mary always came to our meetings very well prepared, with sound reasoning, was able to communicate clearly and had the ability to work both with the other commissioners as well as with the applicants and residents of St. Helena that came to make public comments. She was always polite and respectful to everyone that participated and her preparedness allowed her to make sound decisions.
In 2016 Mary informed me that she was going to leave the PC and run for City Council. I tried to talk her out of it because she was a great addition to the Planning Commission and we had become friends. I must admit that I wasn’t successful.
One day in August 2016 I received a call from Mary telling me that we had to go out to lunch or dinner. So we did. When we arrived at the restaurant she informed me that we were celebrating the anniversary of the beginning of our friendship, the day I called her to invite her for coffee. Mary certainly values friends and friendships.
My favorite story of her compassion and value of friendship started out as a tragedy of sorts. I fell and smashed my shoulder so badly that I had to have my shoulder replaced. No one in the valley would do the surgery. I had the surgery done in SF and my doctor has an office in San Rafael. Mary insisted that she drive me to my doctor's appointments in San Rafael and she has ever since.
After working with her on the Planning Commission, watching her work on the City Council for the last four years, experiencing what kind of person she is and knowing how much she loves St. Helena I strongly support her and ask you to vote for Mary for Mayor in November. She will bring strong leadership to the Council and established goals will be accomplished.
Grace Kistner
St. Helena
