The loss of Skip Lane

With the recent passing of Skip Lane, St. Helena has lost one of its most avid and well-respected community volunteers.

Among other things, he served as a past president of the St. Helena Historical Society and was elected to three terms as chair of the St. Helena Public Library Board of Trustees, which he joined in 2013. He remained as a board member until his death on Aug. 11, 2021.

He could often be found in the audience at the Vintage Hall board room following the SHAPE committee’s work in 2017, which addressed St. Helena's needs and opportunities for future development. Skip served as a member of Reimagine St. Helena, a committee that worked on moving SHAPE ideas forward. He was an advocate for the St. Helena Public Library and for keeping the history of St. Helena a part of our current identity.

Arriving in St. Helena in the early 1970s, Skip’s first career here was as a barrel maker, in partnership with Dan Surplus and Keith Roberts. Barrel Builders began at a private residence on Hudson Avenue and moved to Lodi Lane in 1976. He then became a real estate agent and eventually owner of Town & Country Real Estate on Main Street in St. Helena. He was a voracious reader, and he enjoyed a wide circle of friends.

Skip will be greatly missed.