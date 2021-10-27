The new world of robots

The future of robots is here as Tesla and Amazon have both just announced new robots. You may have heard about robots. In fact, you are almost guaranteed to have heard about them, but did you know that the future of robots -- as they appear in the movies -- has become a reality? In this article I will be talking about why I like the Amazon Astro robot better than the Tesla robot.

Let’s look at the details of the Tesla bot by reporting some facts and then opinions. Elon Musk gave some of the facts in a YouTube video called “Elon Musk REVEALS Tesla Bot (Full Presentation).” First the Tesla robot has a black shiny screen with no eyes and is meant to receive commands from humans. The rest of the robot has a very humanoid form, standing about 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 125 pounds with a carrying weight of 45 pounds. It has arms and legs and a head that looks relatively human.

Elon Musk states that the robot will be “friendly” and that most people will be able to overpower it. The robot is also equipped with eight cameras for auto pilot movements. It also has the ability to learn. Though Elon Musk does state that it will be mostly for dangerous jobs, most likely it will be used for restaurant jobs.