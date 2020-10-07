The odyssey has ended

Finally! The 20-year-old Upper York Creek Reclamation Project, that Councilman Dave Knudsen described as “tortuous,” has ended. Apparently, as of Wednesday Sept. 23, DF&W signed off on the project and will end the daily fines the city of St. Helena has been paying.

Either because we live two miles downstream from the project or because I am a retired environmental biology teacher — Nature Lover — and ex “cat skinner” (no longer politically correct), the project became a fascination and I would have gladly paid an admission fee to watch it unfold.

On my first visit, a man approached me and invited me to “supervise” the project. It turned out that he was Macky McCullough, owner of McCullough Construction Inc. He was friendly and confident and shared that he was a proud Native American (member of the Hoopa Tribe) and has built his company specializing on ecological reclamation projects. He mentioned that if I had any questions about the project he or his foreman would be glad to answer them.

Over many weeks, other members of the crew were equally welcoming and seemed to appreciate that I shared a passion for their work. Even though I am one year shy of 80, one man seemed to enjoy addressing me each day, “Good afternoon, young man, how is your day going?”