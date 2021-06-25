The real reason for the UVDS lawsuit

I am compelled to write this letter as a reply to an article in the June 17 Star claiming the UVDS lawsuit is merely a personal vendetta of the mayor (“UVDS attorneys link lawsuit to St. Helena mayor's ‘personal vendetta’”). This is totally mistaken and cannot be further from the truth.

The real truth is that the neighbors have suffered the consequences of the location of this business for many, many years.

My letter of Oct. 15, 2020 (“Fire at Clover Flat, health issue at UVDS”) clearly outlines the challenges we have faced.

“Many efforts have been made by citizens of St. Helena to tell this company to find a preferred place, not in a neighborhood setting. My own feeling is that the activities at UVDS are injurious to one's health. Other counties, cities and towns have been faced with this issue.”

Without being able to resolve any of these issues with UVDS, the neighbors have sued UVDS.