The Secret Door

It is just a joy to attend St. Helena’s Concerts in the Park. Great music, food and wine and of course seeing old friends and making new ones. Thanks to Family Dentistry and the Chamber for making it happen.

It started with a 2-and-a-half year old named Sebastian. He is enchanted by police officers and as we sat near the police station towards the back of the crowd, a secret door opened upon Lyman Park on the side of the building. A door that we have seen a hundred times but yet not actually seen it. It just blends into the building.

Out stepped a tall police officer, Officer Randall Stephenson, and Sebastian lit up with a big smile on his face. And Ofc. Stephenson smiled back. With his mother’s encouragement, he went to say hello. Ofc. Stephenson crouched down to his level and from a small notebook he had in his pocket, produced a Silver Police Star sticker and handed it to the small boy. It appears that this police officer carries those stickers all the time, just in case.