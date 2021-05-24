The sinister sounds of fire season

As my son and I were returning home from our afternoon walk on Sunday in Angwin, I heard a sound that made my blood run cold: a lawnmower.
No, it wasn’t because the whiny roar of landscaping equipment triggers traumatic flashbacks of covering months of tedious public hearings leading up to the formation of St. Helena’s leaf blower ordinance (although yeah, that too).
And no, it wasn’t because I was reminded of the silly horror flick “The Lawnmower Man” (although Jeff Fahey’s bizarro blond hairdo was pure nightmare fuel).
It was because of something St. Helena Fire Chief John Sorensen mentioned at last Wednesday’s disaster preparedness town hall. Clear defensible space around your house, he said, but under no circumstances mow after 10 a.m. Any later than that and your blade might strike a rock and set off a spark that might land on some dry vegetation and then —
Well, if you lived through last year’s wildfires, you can imagine.
Lest you think the chief was being too cautious, he noted that there had been a quarter-acre fire in Deer Park just hours before Wednesday's meeting.
The cause? Yep, you guessed it. Somebody mowing after 10 a.m.
As my son and I approached the origin of the sound, I saw a neighbor (or maybe a landscaper) mowing three-foot-high brush.
It wasn’t a blazing hot afternoon — maybe the low 70s — but it was awfully dry.
My mind cycled through a few options:
Tell the guy to knock it off? (No, I’m not the neighborhood hall monitor, and he’s just trying to be responsible by tidying up his property.)
Run up to the guy yelling “Citizen’s arrest! Citizen’s arrest!” like Gomer Pyle in that old episode of “The Andy Griffith Show”? (No, although my son would have been entertained.)
Wrest the lawnmower away from the man and sprint away with it to prevent its further misuse? (No, although my son would have LOVED that.)
Nope, it was the coward’s way out for me. I walked right past the guy, went home, and took photos of everything in the house for insurance purposes.
Compared to a lot of people, my family and I had it easy during the Glass Fire.
On the morning of Sept. 27, while one panicked neighbor was driving around honking his horn and screaming at everyone to evacuate, we took our time packing our clothes, toiletries, valuables, etc. By the time mandatory evacuation orders were issued for Angwin a few hours later, our vehicles were fully loaded and we were able to leave town in a calm, orderly fashion.
We spent the next few weeks skipping between my mom’s house in Calistoga (which was soon evacuated) and my cousin’s house in San Rafael. Tony Leonardini’s videos and the Angwin Volunteer Fire Department’s excellent Facebook page kept us apprised as the fire skirted Angwin thanks to some ace firefighting.
The first time I drove up Deer Park Road after the evacuation was lifted and saw how the fire had transformed the landscape and erased whole swaths of Deer Park, I realized just how lucky we’d been. We still had a home.
Those memories were still swirling around my mind by the time I finished my home photo shoot and, with the neighbor’s lawnmower still audible, started to reconsider my options.
Should I should run over there and give the guy a friendly, polite tip on how to manage his property without burning down the neighborhood?
But no, I concluded again, that’s not my role. I’m a reporter. My job is to write an article about the emergency preparedness meeting, slap it on the front page, and put the “no mowing after 10” pointer right at the top of the story where not even the most casual reader will miss it.
I was still convinced I’d made the right call when I heard another terrifying sound: the unmistakable sharp, grinding CHUNK of a metal lawnmower blade striking a rock.
