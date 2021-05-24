The sinister sounds of fire season

It wasn’t a blazing hot afternoon — maybe the low 70s — but it was awfully dry.

My mind cycled through a few options:

Tell the guy to knock it off? (No, I’m not the neighborhood hall monitor, and he’s just trying to be responsible by tidying up his property.)

Run up to the guy yelling “Citizen’s arrest! Citizen’s arrest!” like Gomer Pyle in that old episode of “The Andy Griffith Show”? (No, although my son would have been entertained.)

Wrest the lawnmower away from the man and sprint away with it to prevent its further misuse? (No, although my son would have LOVED that.)

Nope, it was the coward’s way out for me. I walked right past the guy, went home, and took photos of everything in the house for insurance purposes.

Compared to a lot of people, my family and I had it easy during the Glass Fire.

On the morning of Sept. 27, while one panicked neighbor was driving around honking his horn and screaming at everyone to evacuate, we took our time packing our clothes, toiletries, valuables, etc. By the time mandatory evacuation orders were issued for Angwin a few hours later, our vehicles were fully loaded and we were able to leave town in a calm, orderly fashion.